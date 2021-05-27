Cancel
5 Ways To Find Cheaper Gas

GOBankingRates
Memorial Day is approaching just as half the adult U.S. population becomes fully vaccinated. Unfortunately, a lingering gas crunch is making driving and flying more expensive as the travel floodgates are opening. The effects of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack are still being felt weeks after gas shortages hobbled the East Coast in early May. Airlines are paying more for jet fuel and the trucking industry is being squeezed by gas prices that are near a seven-year high. Those increases are, of course, being passed onto the customer.

2021 Small Business Spotlight: Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31

But don’t let anxiety over gas prices throw a wet blanket on your long-awaited and well-deserved summer vacation or road trip. Instead, take action, cut costs and spend as little as humanly possible on gas when you get behind the wheel.

Read: How Eco-Friendly Travel Can Save You Money in 2021

Hitting the road this summer? These tips can help you keep more of your money in your vacation budget where it belongs and out of the gas station cash register.

Last updated: May 27, 2021

Use Cash Where It’s Cheaper

If the price at the pump doesn’t match the numbers on the sign at the gas station, it’s almost certainly because you swiped your credit card. Gas stations compensate for credit card transaction fees by charging a premium to customers who pay with plastic — although they pass it off as a "discount" for cash customers.

In the places that allow it, the cash price is advertised without making the distinction clear. Know the difference before you fill up and head to the pump with some old-fashioned paper money to cash in when this common gas discount presents itself.

Find Out: How To Save Money on Rental Cars for Your Upcoming Trip

Sign up for an Anywhere Gas Card

A good gas card can more than make up for the premium that credit card customers pay at the pump. The best cards, like the PenFed Platinum Rewards card, can deliver up to 5x points or 5% cash back no matter where you buy gas with no annual fee. They usually offer points in other categories, as well, but fuel perks should take top billing. The PenFed card, for example, gives 3x points on groceries in addition to the gas rewards.

In the News: Despite Optimism for Summer Travel, The Real Rebound Might Have to Wait a Year

Commit to One Chain

Another strategy is to pick one national chain that has gas stations everywhere, open a credit card with that brand specifically and make it your go-to service station — you can save much more this way.

Take the Shell Fuel Rewards card, for example. It gives Shell loyalists 30 cents off per gallon on their first five fill-ups, and then 10 cents off per gallon after that. It’s available as a Mastercard or simply as a store rewards card. The full-fledged credit card gets you 2% rebates on dining and groceries, as well as 1% on everything else. Many big chains have similar offerings.

Discover: Why You Should Be Prepared to Lose a Deposit if You Book Travel Now

Use a Gas App

GasBuddy is the oldest, biggest and best-known app for finding real-time prices at gas stations across the country, although it has evolved to do a lot more than that over the years. It might still be the only gas app you need, but it certainly has plenty of company. AAA has a mobile gas app, as do insurers like GEICO, GPS services like Waze and MapQuest, as well as GasBuddy competitors like Gas Guru.

Peak Season vs. Off-Season Travel: What Are the Differences in Costs?

Practice Good Auto Hygiene

The best way to save money on gas is to burn less of it, which you can do almost every time you drive with just a little basic maintenance and a few good driving habits.

According to FuelEconomy.gov, you should start by keeping your tires inflated to your manual's specified pounds per square inch (psi) and use cruise control where you can. Also, avoid speeding, as your miles per gallon start dwindling rapidly around 50 mph. Every mile after that adds an average of $0.21 per gallon.

In addition, it doesn't hurt to travel light. Excess weight diminishes fuel economy, as does hauling cargo on the roof, which kills your car’s aerodynamics. Use rear-mounted cargo boxes instead.

Most importantly, don’t drive aggressively. Speeding and rapid starting and stopping are almost as bad for gas mileage as they are for your safety.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life.

