FEMA vaccination site at the Wisconsin Center to close May 28

Wisconsin’s largest vaccine clinic at the Wisconsin Center is shutting down on Friday, May 28.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, otherwise known as FEMA, started running the site in mid-March, which meant more vaccine doses from the federal government and more staff.

But those federal resources were never meant to last forever. FEMA initially agreed to run the Wisconsin Center site for about 8 weeks. It’s staying on a few weeks extra, but will officially end its operation there on May 28.

Milwaukee’s Health Commissioner says FEMA’s decision is partly due to a substantial decrease in demand for the vaccine.

FEMA has the capacity to administer as many as 4,000 doses per day. But on average, only about half of them – or 2,000 shots - are given daily.

Milwaukee health leaders say they will be able to meet the demand for vaccinations at the Northwest and Southside Health Centers, as well as through mobile vaccine clinic “pop-up” events.

The Northwest Health Center is located at 7630 W. Mill Rd. The Southside Health Center is located at 1639 S. 23rd St.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services, along with local health departments, will begin using the CDC’s vaccine finder tool to help people more easily find an available vaccine provider near them. It’s vaccinefinder.org .

To find other vaccination sites in Milwaukee, click here .

