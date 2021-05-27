Cancel
Corbin, KY

Corbin, KY Woman Charged with Reckless Homicide

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPJJ1_0aDPiiqb00

Corbin, KY

A single-vehicle collision on KY 149 in the Manchester area of Clay County resulted in one fatality.

The initial investigation indicates:

  • A 2019 Polaris Razor ATV side by side operated by Jenna R. Hubbs, 27 years old of Corbin, KY, was traveling northeast on KY 149 in the Manchester Community.
  • Mrs. Hubbs lost control of her vehicle; the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
  • The passenger of the vehicle Johnathan Hoskins, 32 years old of Manchester was pronounced deceased by the Clay County Coroner’s Office.

The operator of the vehicle, Jenna Hubbs was charged with:

Reckless Homicide

DUI 1st

Drugs and Alcohol usage is suspected in this investigation.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Larkey. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personal, Manchester Fire Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and Clay County Coroner’s Office.

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

 https://www.sciotocountydailynews.com/
