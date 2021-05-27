Corbin, KY Woman Charged with Reckless Homicide

Corbin, KY

A single-vehicle collision on KY 149 in the Manchester area of Clay County resulted in one fatality.

The initial investigation indicates:

A 2019 Polaris Razor ATV side by side operated by Jenna R. Hubbs, 27 years old of Corbin, KY, was traveling northeast on KY 149 in the Manchester Community.

Mrs. Hubbs lost control of her vehicle; the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

The passenger of the vehicle Johnathan Hoskins, 32 years old of Manchester was pronounced deceased by the Clay County Coroner’s Office.

The operator of the vehicle, Jenna Hubbs was charged with:

Reckless Homicide

DUI 1st

Drugs and Alcohol usage is suspected in this investigation.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Larkey. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personal, Manchester Fire Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and Clay County Coroner’s Office.

