Crisp oven-dried strawberries are sweet, tart, and perfect for a healthy snack or a tasty topping for cereal, salads, yogurt, and ice cream. Our strawberry patch is going crazy right now and I’m trying to try to find new ways to use them up before they go bad. I’ve always wanted to try making dried strawberries because I love them as a snack and cereal topper and since I have a TON of strawberries, I decided to try drying some. These oven-dried strawberries were super easy to make, much more economical than store-bought, and a great way to enjoy strawberries year-round.