Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami Beach, FL

For the Reefs

By Sean d'Oliveira
lmgfl.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoping to raise awareness on the vulnerability of coral reefs worldwide, the 1 Beach Club at 1 Hotel South Beach will be hosting an event to honor World Reef Day on June 1. The hotel partnered with Raw Elements Certified Natural Sunscreen and The Reefline, a nonprofit organization, to bring attention to the threat facing coral reefs and what actions can be taken to protect South Florida’s valuable coastline.

lmgfl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami Beach, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Reefs#Artificial Reef#Natural Elements#Floods#Raw Elements Usa#Reefline Founder#Beach Club#World Reef Day#Coastlines#Snorkel Trail#South Florida#Feature#Raise Awareness#Proceeds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sculpture
Related
Miami Beach, FLMiami Herald

Hyundai Air & Sea Show returns to Miami Beach

Memorial Day Weekend crowds will see military aircraft and parachute teams in the skies above South Beach during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show. The two-day event will feature extreme water sports, motocross stunts, and a military display village.
Miami Beach, FLcalleochonews.com

6 Cool Facts About Miami Beach

Miami Beach is easily one of the top vacation spots in the United States. Each year, hotels in Miami Beach host over 35% of the ten million tourists who visit Greater Miami. While the place is primarily known for its stunning, powdery white sand beaches, year-round gorgeous, sunny weather, and bikini-clad beauties, it offers so much more to its guests. Here are some cool facts about Miami Beach that you probably didn’t know.
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Miami Beach, FLtherealdeal.com

Ocean Drive property owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan lists for $45M

It’s time for the listing agents of an Ocean Drive property owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan to get on their feet and make a sale happen. The Estefans listed the mixed-use commercial building at 820 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach for $45 million, an online listing shows. They’ve owned the Shore Park Hotel property for nearly 30 years. It is the longtime home of the now-shuttered Larios on the Beach.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Miami Beach, FLcoolmaterial.com

The ReefLine Is a 7 Mile Underwater Public Sculpture Park in Miami Beach

Now that we’re all starting to get back out into the world, it’s high time we all planned our next vacation. Our first trip is going to be to Miami Beach to visit the ReefLine, Miami Beach’s first underwater sculpture park that is slated to span an area of seven miles. Developed by BlueLab Preservation Society in partnership with the City of Miami Beach and Coral Morphologic, the ReefLine “will feature environmentally-functioning artworks by major international artists and designers, to be completed in several phases with the first phase slated to open in December 2021.” Snorkeling is great. Exploring reefs is also great. Experiential art exhibits are also something we love. It should come as no surprise that combining all three of those things amidst a picturesque setting is nothing short of bucket-list-worthy. As if that wasn’t enough, the project also provides a critical habitat for endangered reef organisms that promotes biodiversity and enhances coastal resilience. In other words, you’re getting a once-in-a-lifetime experience while also some doing some good in the process.
Miami, FLMiami Herald

This top Miami chef is bringing his mainland pizzeria to South Beach

One of Miami’s best pizza shops is taking its talents to South Beach. Harry’s Pizzeria, where James Beard award-winner Michael Schwartz branched out from fine dining to finely topped artisanal pies, will open its third location in July, this one on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road, according to a press release.
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Florida StateWSVN-TV

Miami Beach mayor, business owners oppose gambling in Florida

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The mayor of Miami Beach and other business owners said they do not want gambling in Florida, as Tallahassee lawmakers reconvene for a special session to discuss the compact reached between the state and the Seminole Tribe. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reached a...
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
Jordan Hinsch

Best Date Spots in Miami Beach

Dating in Miami is fun! It's even better in Miami Beach. The vibe and proximity to the ocean makes it a special place to take your date. The Best Date Spots in Miami Beach. Address: 2727 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33140.