New book chronicles addiction struggle, multistate bike ride

With intense courage and candor, mother and son coauthors, Laura and Tom Boldt, share the raw accounting of Tom’s journey into alcohol and drug addiction and how that trauma reverberated throughout their circle of family, friends, and extended family. Unraveled also charts Laura, who has a backstory of her own. She is more than a mother standing by watching the life of her promising young son come undone. She has struggled with alcohol addiction firsthand but remains emotionally and physically sober and present for her son during his collision course with disaster. The Boldt family’s love and compassion are palpable as they work their way through deep fear, sleepless nights, and crushing setbacks.