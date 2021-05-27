New book chronicles addiction struggle, multistate bike ride
Church is a place for the broken to be healed. But in many churches and Christian groups, there are more individuals focused on hiding their brokenness than seeking healing. "As an addict, life is hard enough. But you throw Christian in on top of it and you double the shame," said Sherry Hoppen, author of the book "Sober Cycle: Pedaling Through Recovery One Day at a Time," which chronicles her battle with alcoholism while dealing with the stigma of being an addict within Christian circles.