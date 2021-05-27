Cancel
New book chronicles addiction struggle, multistate bike ride

By Editorials
thealabamabaptist.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChurch is a place for the broken to be healed. But in many churches and Christian groups, there are more individuals focused on hiding their brokenness than seeking healing. “As an addict, life is hard enough. But you throw Christian in on top of it and you double the shame,” said Sherry Hoppen, author of the book “Sober Cycle: Pedaling Through Recovery One Day at a Time,” which chronicles her battle with alcoholism while dealing with the stigma of being an addict within Christian circles.

With intense courage and candor, mother and son coauthors, Laura and Tom Boldt, share the raw accounting of Tom’s journey into alcohol and drug addiction and how that trauma reverberated throughout their circle of family, friends, and extended family. Unraveled also charts Laura, who has a backstory of her own. She is more than a mother standing by watching the life of her promising young son come undone. She has struggled with alcohol addiction firsthand but remains emotionally and physically sober and present for her son during his collision course with disaster. The Boldt family’s love and compassion are palpable as they work their way through deep fear, sleepless nights, and crushing setbacks.
LAS VEGAS, Nev., May 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Life is Crying” (ISBN: 978-1641119849) by Benzena Brown, recently received the Book Excellence Award Finalist – an international book awards’ competition dedicated to recognizing independent and traditionally-published authors and publishers for excellence in writing, design and overall market appeal. The ultimate...
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) – A dangerous trend is emerging from this past pandemic year for those who struggle with addiction. After years of sobriety, many say the isolation this past year put them back needing treatment all over again. This pandemic year has been very challenging for those who struggle...
A dozen years ago, Dr. Rawson “Buff” Carlin decided he wanted to expand the reach of his addiction help and recovery message by writing a book. He even decided on a title for his book: “Greater Than A Higher Power”. Then, he simply got busy working 60-70 hours a week...
As you know, I like to share occasional examples of pastoral prayers. I do this hoping they may provide inspiration for others as they prepare their prayers week by week. This particular prayer was prayed this weekend at Grace Fellowship Church. Our Father in heaven, we love you. How can...
Thank you to Simon & Schuster for sending me an advanced copy of The Lucky List for an honest review. Emily and her mom were always lucky. Every month they’d take her lucky quarter, select lucky card 505, and dominate the heatedly competitive bingo night in their small, quirky town of Huckabee. But Emily’s mom’s luck ran out three years ago when she succumbed to cancer, and nothing has felt right for Emily since. Now, the summer before her senior year, things are getting worse.
Jesus means a lot of different things to many people. There is one thing that he always will be and Colossians 1:18 makes it clear that, “He is the head of the body, the church. He is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in all things He might have the preeminence.”
What does the Bible have to do with eating disorders? While not quite as enduring as Tertullian’s famous “What hath Jerusalem to do with Athens?” query, this kind of question highlights a legitimate discussion about biblical counseling. Exactly how effective is biblical counseling at helping individuals with serious, enduring, and physically dangerous troubles? How we answer that question is no small-stakes game, as approximately twenty percent of those diagnosed with anorexia nervosa will die from that malady.
SWAN’S ISLAND—Donna Wiegle, director of the Mill Pond Health Center on Swan’s Island, was diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer five years ago. That was more than two years after she became sick, which isn’t unusual because ovarian cancer is often very difficult to diagnose. In 2019, she took a cross-country...
THE Remnant Fellowship Church is an 'international community' based in Tennessee. Here’s some of the key details about the religious organisation. The Remnant Fellowship Church is a religious organisation based in Brentwood, Tenessee. The church features "an international community of people who are finding renewed hope, profound love and deep...
Castleton University Media & Communication Professor David Blow ‘89 recently published his second book. Unlike his first – which rounds up stories and columns from his time as a journalist – Blow’s second book turns the spotlight on the work of his students. “COVID Chronicles” collects blog posts from 18 students in his fall Media Writing Class, focusing on their personal experiences navigating life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vincent van Gogh’s close and professionally fruitful relationship with his art dealer brother, Theo, is well known. But Vincent also had three sisters—Lies, Anna, and Willemien—with whom he shared dynamic, yet under-recognized correspondences throughout his life. In 1881, Vincent told Theo he had been in “constant” contact with Willemien, who also had artistic aspirations and suffered from mental health problems. Read more about Vincent and Willemien’s relationship in the excerpt that follows.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – More than 500,000 Florida students in grades K-5 are eligible to receive a new book in the mail once a month under legislation currently awaiting the governor’s signature. The state’s first ever book distribution program is designed to help struggling readers. Florida’s latest test results show four...
Originally Posted On: How You Can Use Ancient Buddhist Principles for Healing and Recovery (jameshaggertyrecovery.com) Living in active addiction can be exhausting and stressful. However, living out the steps while getting clean and working a program with a goal of long-term recovery is no walk in the park, either. To help, 12 Step programs like AA and NA incorporate the concept of a Higher Power as a way to develop an understanding of each step. People who do not formally follow the 12 Steps and for those that do may discover their own way of leaning on a defined Higher Power in their journey to recovery.
CHARLES WHEELAN is standing on a train platform in Medellin, Colombia, and two of his children are missing. So begins Wheelan’s account of his family’s gap year adventure. Charlie and Leah decided to take a year (or nine months) and travel around the world with their children, ages 13-18. “WE CAME, WE SAW, WE LEFT: A FAMILY GAP YEAR” is an entertaining chronicle of seeing the world with and through evolving youth.