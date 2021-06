Welcome home to your own private oasis, situated on 10 acres. This custom built home has been lovingly maintained by a single family for 30 years. Side entry from kitchen leads to the mudroom and spacious 2 car garage with separate washer hookup and access to crawlspace. Large eat-in kitchen has plenty of space for a full size kitchen table in front of your bay window, and the boasts a WALK-IN pantry! Formal dining room is located just off the kitchen. Great room has cathedral ceilings and a beautiful custom made stone fireplace that has been converted to gas. Bright front room with French doors that open on either side would make a beautiful office space space or sitting room. One bedroom and full bath are located on the first floor. Primary bedroom has walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom with soaking tub, and separate stand up shower. Deck leads from primary bedroom on the second level to lower level, off the great room, with sliding glass doors on both levels. 2 secondary bedrooms, a bonus room, and laundry room complete second level. Property has been partly cleared and has a former 4-wheeler trail that circles the property. *Whole house propane generator*