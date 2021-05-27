Playwrights’ Center Names Core Writers, Fellowship Recipients

It’s a big week for Renaissance Theaterworks. The company goes back to doing live theater and will make its debut at the Next Act Theater space, where it will now be performing its shows, with five short plays written by Midwest female playwrights. The live version of The Best of Brink Briefs runs from June 4 – June 20 and the on-demand streaming version will become available later, from June 11 – June 30th.