Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Playwrights’ Center Names Core Writers, Fellowship Recipients

By Online Editorial Features
americantheatre.org
 17 days ago

Core Writers include Mathilde Dratwa, L M Feldman, Franky D. Gonzalez, Yilong Liu, TyLie Shider, Deborah Yarchun, and Nathan Yungerberg. MINNEAPOLIS: Playwrights’ Center has announced its 2021-24 Core Writers and, along with the McKnight Foundation, its 2021-22 McKnight Fellowship in Playwriting and National Residency and Commission. The newly announced Core Writers are Mathilde Dratwa, L M Feldman, Franky D. Gonzalez, Yilong Liu, TyLie Shider, Deborah Yarchun, and Nathan Yungerberg. These seven writers will receive the space and support to create over the next three years.

www.americantheatre.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playwrights#The Fellowship#Fellows#National Theatre#Career Development#The Mcknight Foundation#Core Writers#The Playwrights Center#Playwriting Fellows And#Tcg#Artistic Excellence#Support American Theatre#American Theatre Magazine#Awards#Theatre Ecology#Workshop Funds#Playwright Yilong Liu#Producing Theatres#Top Notch Support#Minneapolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Visual Artnd.gov

NDCA announces Individual Artist Fellowship recipients

North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) has awarded two artist fellowships each in the amount of $3,500. The Individual Artist Fellowship recipients in Visual and Media Arts are Pieper Bloomquist of Grand Forks, and Jon Offutt of Fargo. Bloomquist and Offutt were recommended by a review panel whose selections were approved by NDCA’s Board of Directors.
Bennington, VTbennington.edu

Brooke Awarded Bogliasco Fellowship

While on sabbatical, Music faculty member Nick Brooke has been a Fellow at the Bogliasco Foundation in Liguria, Italy. During his fellowship as the Aaron Copland Bogliasco Special Fellow in Music, Brooke is working on a new album, from which "Variations" is excerpted below. Additionally, Brooke is working on an...
Los Angeles County, CAbeverlypress.com

Robey Theatre Co. commissions five playwrights

The Robey Theatre Company announced its Community Creatives Developmental Project to support the advancement of original plays by emerging and established African-American voices. The project has commissioned five playwrights to develop five original plays. “Playwrights of color are often marginalized and go without the funding and developmental support afforded to...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Playwrights changing the TV landscape

Christina Ham has become one of the country's most-produced playwrights, thanks to regional theaters embracing "Nina Simone: Four Women" and "Four Little Girls: Birmingham 1963." But it wasn't until she started conjuring up dialogue for a teenage witch that the former Minnesotan could afford $20,000 in plumbing repairs at her Los Angeles house.
Theater & DanceUrban Milwaukee

Presenting Five Midwestern Playwrights

It’s a big week for Renaissance Theaterworks. The company goes back to doing live theater and will make its debut at the Next Act Theater space, where it will now be performing its shows, with five short plays written by Midwest female playwrights. The live version of The Best of Brink Briefs runs from June 4 – June 20 and the on-demand streaming version will become available later, from June 11 – June 30th.
Barron, WInews-shield.com

WITC names scholarship recipients

The WITC Foundation has awarded 357 scholarships for a total of $142,580 toward fall semester scholarships. Scholarships assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom supplies and more. The scholarship recipients include:. Almena. Susan Schieffer, Onan Family Scholarship (RL). Susan Schieffer, WITC-Rice Lake Nursing Club Scholarship. Barron.
Advocacyclevelandfilm.com

The Black List, NRDC, The Redford Center: Climate Storytelling Fellowship

The Black List is pleased to partner with NRDC’s Rewrite the Future program and The Redford Center to offer financial grants and creative support for scripts telling stories with new perspectives on climate change. The Black List, NRDC and The Redford Center will award $10,000 to each of three screenwriters...
Saint Mary-of-the-woods, INTribune-Star

Dining center to be named for Doherty

A new dining facility at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will be named in honor of former president Sister Barbara Doherty, who died in 2020. President Dottie King announced her intention to name the hall in memory of Doherty at a blessing ceremony during the college’s “Reunion” event. Doherty held the title...
Logansport, INcasscountyonline.com

Ness named 2021 Crystal Berry Award recipient

Last Updated on June 3, 2021 by Logansport Community School Corporation. Congratulations to the Logansport Community School Corporation’s 2021 Certified Staff Crystal Berry Award recipient, Joe Ness!. Mr. Ness started his career as a health teacher and recently retired in December as Dean of Students at Logansport High School after...
Wheaton, ILwheaton.edu

Announcing New Name for Welcome Center

Banks recognized for significant contributions to Wheaton College, the church, the Christian publishing world, and communities of color. At its May meeting the Wheaton College Board of Trustees approved naming the College’s Welcome Center for the late Dr. Melvin E. Banks, Sr. (1934-2021). The Board also approved adding a display in the Welcome Center’s Great Hall with imagery of Dr. Banks, along with a tribute drawn from audio and visual resources communicating his life and ministry.
Chicago, ILleagueofchicagotheatres.org

New Playwright’s Festival at the Beverly Arts Festival

11 Plays will be read over the course of the dates at the Beverly Arts Center, located at 2407 W 111th Street in Chicago. Actors must be available for virtual and in-person performance. Find info about plays and character/casting breakdown here: jesshawthornefiene.com/newplaywrightscasting. Auditions will be held via sending a self-tape.
Waxahachie, TXwaxahachietx.com

WHS student among recognized playwrights

When Theatre Rocks! of Ennis hosted a nationwide playwriting competition earlier in the year, scripts poured in from across the country. However, one of the four finalists is a hometown girl. Lily Derr, a rising senior at Waxahachie High School, received a $100 award for her full-length dramedy, “Drain.”. Derr’s...
Fort Scott, KSHutchinson News

Buhler teacher named Lowell Milken Center Fellow

FORT SCOTT – The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes in Fort Scott, an international educational non-profit, has awarded its prestigious Fellowship to Communication Arts and Journalism teacher, Samantha Neill of Buhler High School. Neill will arrive in Fort Scott on June 20th for a week of collaboration with LMC staff.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

The Mind Trust Names Talent Innovation Fund Recipients

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based The Mind Trust has announced eight recipients of its Talent Innovation Fund awards. The organization says it is investing $150,000 into the recipients whose projects will help solve an education talent challenge in Indianapolis. “The Mind Trust is thrilled to support eight projects from local public schools...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Architecture Student Named Honors Thesis Prize Award Recipient

Vasundhra Aggarwal ’21 (B.Arch.), a fifth-year student in the School of Architecture, was announced as a Class of 2021 Honors Thesis Prize recipient during the virtual presentation of the Renée Crown University Honors Program Convocation on Friday, May 21. As the most challenging required component of the honors curriculum, thesis...
Cannon Ball, NDgspublishing.net

Cannon Ball Elementary named recipient of Library Grant

Cannon Ball Elementary School is one of 205 schools from 43 states across the country to be awarded a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries. The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries awarded more than $1 million in library grants this year. Cannon Ball Elementary School’s...
Theater & Dancecalarts.edu

Douglas Kearney Named Recipient of Campbell Opera Librettist Prize

Poet, librettist, and former CalArts faculty Douglas Kearney (Critical Studies MFA 04) was recently named the recipient of OPERA America’s inaugural Campbell Opera Librettist Prize. The prize, conceived and funded by librettist and lyricist Mark Campbell, is billed as the first to recognize the work of American opera librettists. The...
Los Angeles, CAoyaop.com

Research Fellowship at Pomona College

Applications are open for Research Fellowship at Pomona College in Los Angeles, California, Pomona College. This position would participate in Harvard Evidence for Policy Design (EPOD) associated events as necessary. This specific fellowship will be under the direction of Professor Tahir Andrabi, who is the Stedman-Sumner Professor of Economics at Pomona College. Professor Andrabi is a co-Principal Investigator (with Jishnu Das of Georgetown University and Asim Ijaz Khwaja of Harvard Kennedy School) of the multi-year DFID-funded Research on Improving Systems of Education (RISE) project in Pakistan.