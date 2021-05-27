Playwrights’ Center Names Core Writers, Fellowship Recipients
Core Writers include Mathilde Dratwa, L M Feldman, Franky D. Gonzalez, Yilong Liu, TyLie Shider, Deborah Yarchun, and Nathan Yungerberg. MINNEAPOLIS: Playwrights' Center has announced its 2021-24 Core Writers and, along with the McKnight Foundation, its 2021-22 McKnight Fellowship in Playwriting and National Residency and Commission. The newly announced Core Writers are Mathilde Dratwa, L M Feldman, Franky D. Gonzalez, Yilong Liu, TyLie Shider, Deborah Yarchun, and Nathan Yungerberg. These seven writers will receive the space and support to create over the next three years.