METEX assessing impact of leakage incident at its amino acid production facility in northern France

In recent years, the food industry has experienced significant growth. In particular the production of olive oils, which has experienced a significant increase over the last decade, resulting from the high consumption of this food of approximately 3, 056, 500 t / year [1], for its important role as preferred food in the diet of Mediterranean populations. This oil is widely used in body care, in massage, in the preparation of perfumes and in the manufacture of soaps [2]. Today, there are nearly a billion olive trees cultivated in the world, with more than 70% in the Mediterranean basin [3]. However, olives contain around 20% oil, 50% vegetable water and 30% solids [4], regardless of the extraction process type used. The extraction of olive oils by a continuous two-phase system, generates by-products, solids (OMSW) and especially liquid (OMWW) very toxic for the environment.