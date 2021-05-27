Cancel
Sausalito, CA

Judge allows Sausalito to relocate homeless camp

By Lorenzo Morotti
Marin Independent Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal ruling will allow Sausalito to relocate homeless people living in a waterfront camp to Marinship Park. On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen granted the city’s motion to modify an injunction that barred the city from clearing the camp. But he ruled the city cannot enact a daytime camping ban that would have required people to strike camp every day no later than 30 minutes after dawn, according to the court order.

www.marinij.com
