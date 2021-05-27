Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

US steps up cybersecurity requirements after pipeline hack

By Francois PICARD
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zeipq_0aDPhfEd00
The cybersecurity vulnerabilities of US oil conduits came into focus in May 2021 after a hacking attack shut down Colonial Pipeline, which transports fuel to the east coast /AFP/File

The US government on Thursday imposed cybersecurity requirements on petroleum pipelines for the first time, following a ransomware attack that temporarily shut down a key oil conduit this month.

The new rules imposed by the Department of Homeland Security require pipeline operators to designate a cybersecurity coordinator who must be available at all times, and report confirmed incidences to the agency's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Pipeline owners will also be required to review their procedures and identify cybersecurity gaps and ways to fix them, with the results reported to the department within 30 days.

"The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving and we must adapt to address new and emerging threats," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

"The recent ransomware attack on a major petroleum pipeline demonstrates that the cybersecurity of pipeline systems is critical to our homeland security."

The online vulnerabilities of US pipelines came into focus after a May 7 cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, which transports about 45 percent of the fuel consumed on the east coast of the United States.

The pipeline's multi-day shutdown sparked panic buying in some eastern states, and ended when the company paid $4.4 million in ransom to the hackers.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonial Pipeline#Security Systems#Hackers#Online Security#Pipeline Systems#Pipeline Operators#Pipeline Owners#Petroleum Pipelines#Procedures#Company#Ransomware#Review#Report#Oil Conduits#United States#Incidences#Secretary#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Fraud Crimesamsnbc.com

U.S. recovers millions from pipeline ransom because of hackers’ mistake

The United States has recovered much of the ransom payment that the Russian hacker group DarkSide extorted from Colonial Pipeline this year, the Department of Justice said Monday. The announcement details a rare disruption of the cryptocurrency payment systems favored by hackers that have enabled ransomware efforts around the world.
Industryharrisondaily.com

US has recovered ransom payment made after pipeline hack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has recovered the majority of a multimillion-dollar ransom payment to hackers after a cyberattack that caused the operator of the nation's largest fuel …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Congress & Courtsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

U.S. Cybersecurity: Legislation Pitches Job Rotation | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

A new bipartisan bill would strengthen the federal government’s capabilities to defend the nation against cyberattacks by enabling security professionals to work at multiple federal agencies to extend their capabilities and broaden their horizons. Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Nancy Mace (R-SC) reintroduced the legislation, which previously passed the Senate...
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

US Treasury cyberattack likely orchestrated by foreign actors | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

ASU cybersecurity expert Paulo Shakarian breaks down the recent government and FireEye hacks. A hack of the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments last week, described by The New York Times as one of the most “sophisticated and perhaps largest hacks in more than five years,” was likely perpetrated by Russian “state actors,” according to Paulo Shakarian, an Arizona State University Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering associate professor and researcher for the Global Security Initiative.
U.S. Politicsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Biden’s New Executive Order Aims To Boost Cybersecurity Amidst Hacking Onslaught | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Updated May 14, 10.30am ET to include comments made by former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs. An executive order unveiled by the Biden administration today aims to bolster cybersecurity at U.S. federal agencies. The new measures it contains are being rolled out against the backdrop of a dramatic escalation in hacking activity, including a ransomware attack that shut down a 5.500-mile pipeline last Friday which supplies almost half of the fuel needs of the U.S.’s East Coast.
POTUSWashington Post

The Cybersecurity 202: Ransomware has thrust cybersecurity into the spotlight

The Biden administration is responding to the growing threat of ransomware attacks with a vigor and seriousness unparalleled in the government’s decades-long battle against hacking. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray captured the scope of the new effort, comparing it to the government-wide response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks....
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US official warns cyberattacks are 'here to stay'

The US commerce secretary appealed Sunday for vigilance from the private sector in the face of increasingly serious cyberattacks, saying the threat is "here to stay" and may even worsen. "Even as we speak, there are thousands of attacks on all aspects of the energy sector and the private sector generally." bbk/ft
IndustryItproportal

Colonial Pipeline attack began with compromised account credentials

The Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, which saw one of the largest pipelines in the US shut down its servers and raised the price of oil to $3 per gallon, began with a compromised VPN account, investigators have found. As reported by multiple media sources, including The Verge, the VPN service...
Richmond, VAPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Global war on ransomware? Hurdles hinder the US response

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Foreign keyboard criminals with scant fear of repercussions have paralyzed U.S. schools and hospitals, leaked highly sensitive police files, triggered fuel shortages and, most recently, threatened global food supply chains. The escalating havoc caused by ransomware gangs raises an obvious question: Why has the United...
Fraud Crimesdecrypt.co

US Recovers Bitcoin Paid to Colonial Pipeline Hackers: Report

Colonial pipeline was hit by a ransomware attack. Image: Shutterstock. Federal authorities have recovered Bitcoin paid by Colonial Pipeline to resolve a $4.4 million ransomware attack, according to a report by CNN. Colonial, which runs an East Coast oil pipeline, was the victim of a cyberattack on May 7 that...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

A favor from Russian ransomware hackers

When President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month, he will undoubtedly bring up -- as he should -- the matter of repeated ransomware attacks against US targets by Russian-based hackers, writes Frida Ghitis.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

FBI director draws 'parallels' between ransomware attacks and 9/11

FBI Director Christopher Wray is comparing the increasing ransomware hacks on critical U.S. companies to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. “There are a lot of parallels, there’s a lot of importance, and a lot of focus by us on disruption and prevention,” Wray told The Wall Street Journal in an article published Friday. “There’s a shared responsibility, not just across government agencies but across the private sector and even the average American.”