615 NE Sumner ST

Great find, well under priced on convenient street, close to everything . Set up for bringing along that special person, with a walk out lower level and parking for 2 in the rear. Need to pick up a little rent well that might be possible as well.. And,... perhaps you may need to, or are forced to ditch the vehicle for some period of time , well you can walk, ride or roll to the Ft. Totten Metro. Inside you have the hardwoods, a kitchen you can work with and just out the rear door a bonus elevated sitting area where you can overlook the festivities in your rear yard . With a little tweaking here and there as you go, you can build even more value,... you will position yourself nicely.