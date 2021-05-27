Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

615 NE Sumner ST

reecenichols.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAffordable Ranch home on Large lot in great Oakland Location. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has a ton of potential. The floorplan features a spacious living room, a nice kitchen with plenty of cabinets and a dining area off the kitchen. Oversized 1 car garage with separate laundry room. Lots of storage space in the garage attic access. Nice Hardwood floors under the carpet. Newer sliding glass door leads to a big fenced backyard. Home is being sold as is and is priced accordingly! A great Deal!

www.reecenichols.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sliding Glass Door#Glass#Dining Room#Ne#Ranch#Nice Hardwood#Oakland Location#Garage#Kitchen#Affordable Ranch Home#Bedroom#Cabinets#Storage Space#Separate Laundry Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

2216 NE 27th St

Exquisite open-floor plan, single story 3 bed, 3 bath pool home, large 3 car garage with 64 ft of waterfront. This home was professionally remodeled down to the studs in 2016 from the living room to the kitchen to emulate todays open contemporary style. The custom chefs kitchen boasts all Jenn-Air appliances, large Quartzite topped island with storage for all your kitchen wants. Marble flooring in the main living area and porcelain tile in the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings in living/dining room with sky lights lead to large screened Lanai that fully opens to a stunning backyard featuring new pool finish and patio in 2018. Meticulously maintained landscaping and lighting done by an architecture design firm in 2018. New roof & hot water heaters 2015.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

2725 NE 29th St

Location! Location! Location! Immaculate 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home in Coral Ridge located in most sought after Bayview School District. Minutes to the Beach!. Open/split floor plan, high ceilings, porcelain tile, large pool with covered lanai, cabana bath. Lots of space for entertaining. Split AC units, large two car garage, circular driveway and updated landscaping. Impact Windows or Shutters on Windows. A MUST SEE!!!
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

1715 N Capitol St NE #6

Penthouse #6 has a perfect new price! PRIVATE WRAP AROUND ROOF DECK. THE AMAZING VIEWS MAKE YOU FEEL LIKE YOU ARE LIVING IN THE SKY. This sexy Brand New 2-Level, 2 bedroom, 2 Bath residence in a pet-friendly condominium is a show stopper. Modern kitchen and bathrooms with custom glass stair railings. Walk Score 92! Just blocks to everything you need - shopping, grocery, transportation, coffee shops, restaurants, parks and more! A MUST SEE!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1561 NE 42nd St

Come and see this beautiful single family home with a pool, In a quite neighborhood of Pompano Beach Highlands. Roof is about 13 years old, brand new central AC, new water heater, all impact windows throughout. Tile floors, updated kitchen with granite counter top. Bathroom has been completely updated as well. Home features an additional room that can be a third bedroom, office, etc. This home is surrounded by lush tropical landscaping, including a very large pool area with many seating options. Excellent location near all types of shopping, many restaurants, and a short drive to the beach. This home boasts the best of Florida, inside and out.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1225 NE NE 5th Street

A Tropical Paradise Home in the Middle of Victoria Park area, Just few blocks away from the FAMOUS LAS OLAS BLVD. WITH GREAT NIGHT LIFE , RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE. Corner lot that is FENCED AROUND FOR PRIVACY. The landscaping shows different SPECIES OF GREENERY.3 Zones of A/C.. No carpets through out the house, A FANTASTIC OPEN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING, The private POOL brings you to think you are in the CARIBBEAN ISLANDS.IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS , protect the house from any storm or hurricane.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

702 Delafield St NE

Great find, well under priced on convenient street, close to everything . Set up for bringing along that special person, with a walk out lower level and parking for 2 in the rear. Need to pick up a little rent well that might be possible as well.. And,... perhaps you may need to, or are forced to ditch the vehicle for some period of time , well you can walk, ride or roll to the Ft. Totten Metro. Inside you have the hardwoods, a kitchen you can work with and just out the rear door a bonus elevated sitting area where you can overlook the festivities in your rear yard . With a little tweaking here and there as you go, you can build even more value,... you will position yourself nicely.
Real Estatemaggieharristeam.com

1805 N Shore

Exquisite Hacienda masterpiece! This Gorgeous vibrant home is well crafted with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an updated kitchen with and a wet bar with a library, huge laundry room, living room, family room, home gym, and bonus craft room. The second level offers 4 large bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and the master bedroom offers partial views of the bay! There is a spacious ensuite on the lower level with direct access to the pool. Outstanding Dream Kitchen with double ovens and Refrigerator along with an electric cook top, island top, stainless steel island hood, including Granite Counter tops with large Pantry and Loads of Cabinets. The backyard is supreme for entertaining featuring a sparkling pool and the professional landscaping offers an abundance of mature trees. Call for private showing!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

698 NE 36th St

Renovated three bedroom, two bath. large walk in master bedroom closet. all new A.C & ducts. carport & large back yard. Loan and interest only. Taxes and insurance not included. Listing provided courtesy of Flatfee.Com. All listings featuring the BMLS logo are provided by BeachesMLS, Inc. This information is not...
Twin Lakes, WILake Geneva Regional News

2 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $200,000

Welcome home to this charming cottage in Twin Lakes, WI. Located just blocks from Lake Mary. This 2BR/1BA home has been completely remodeled, inside and out. The front stoop was recently redone and the home is surrounded by landscaping. The partially fenced-in backyard is adjacent to the Ice House trail. The kitchen has been outfitted with brand new Stainless Steel appliances, a glass tile backsplash, brilliant white cabinetry, and an impressive pantry. The updated bathroom features a tile bathtub and granite counter. A sliding barndoor conceals the Mudroom/Laundry Room, just off the kitchen. The open concept living room boasts a large picture window and distressed plank flooring.
Pleasant Prairie, WIKenosha News.com

2 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $179,989

Fully upgraded condo unit. Don't miss this gem! Beautiful white cabinets and granite counters, Stainless steel appliances and not your typical condo lights. This kitchen will not disappoint. Large well lite living room with balcony access that overlooks a large grass and wooded space. No neighboring condos to look at. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and private upgraded bath. In unit laundry with brand new washer and dryer. Brand new water heater and upgraded ac/furnace unit. Close to I94 for quick access to Milwaukee or Chicago. Conveniently located to all the shopping and stores you can imagine. Come check out this beautiful place to call home.
Elkhorn, WILake Geneva Regional News

2 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $189,000

This home has it all! XL fenced in yard filled with perennials, patio, storage shed and vegetable garden! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, updated bath, plenty of storage space, full unfinished GIANT basement with future half bath already in place! Several new windows, new gutters, newer washer/dryer/ newer roof.
Mcfarland, WIWiscnews.com

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $349,900

Showings start 6/11! Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2+ bath home on nearly 1/3 of an acre in the superb neighborhood of Panorama, McFarland with partial views of Mud lake. This home is steps away from the Marsh Woods/Lewis parks on Mud lake with an abundance of nature walking and bike paths. Loaded with updates and great features, this home has vaulted ceilings, stainless-steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space. The ground level family room has a walk-out patio and is perfect for playing games, watching a movie or to cozy up to a warm fireplace in the winter. Enjoy the flowering landscape, BBQs, or star gazing at night from the beautiful deck overlooking a sprawling backyard. Bring your ideas to the partially exposed basement that is ready to be finished for extra space!
Ocean City, NJAtlantic City Press

6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,449,900

One of a kind custom-built single-family home, on large corner with in ground pool! 6-bedrooms 4 full baths, sprawling home with almost 4,000 square feet. First floor has dual living rooms perfect for entertaining in one room and kids in the other with hardwood floors throughout. Also on this floor is formal dining room, Plantation Blinds throughout, an updated chefs’ kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, granite countertops, wine bar & beverage cooler, plus a bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Master suite on top floor with two walk in closets, bath with steam shower, private deck with access to a rooftop deck with amazing wetland and bay views. Great spot to watch the Fireworks in OC, AC, Sea Isle & Upper Township. Second floor features a Bonus Room which is large enough for an In-Law Suite or just a large family gathering/ kids hangout. Large back deck out the kitchen, in-ground pool featuring 6 spa jets and spa bench, privacy fence, shed and outdoor shower. Other features include dual zone gas heat, central air, tankless hot water heater, 2 car garage, storage, maintenance free vinyl siding and plenty of parking. This is a must-see home, easy to show.
Real Estateremax.ca

106 - 717 4A ST NE

2BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM with a YARD! A Condo apartment with a HUGE PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE. This rare gem is ready for a new owner & located in the very convenient neighbourhood of Renfrew just a 10 min Bike or scooter ride to downtown or 20 min walk. This 2 bedroom ground level apartment offers all the benefits of condo living with your own private huge courtyard. Freshly painted throughout this apartment boast laminate flooring, a great sized kitchen with a modern glass eating bar, lots of counter space and a pantry. The living room features a cozy fireplace, large patio doors that lead to the patio/ courtyard. The large master bedroom offers a walk in closet and a huge princess ensuite with a relaxing jacuzzi tub, plenty of space to get ready for your day. The second bedroom is a great space with the double glass doors to also work as a private home office. Top this off with heated underground parking stall, in suite laundry, well managed condo, very friendly building and the TOP NOTCH LOCATION that allows you to walk to everything from breakfast to the evening pub, work, parks and playgrounds. This is definitely an apartment that will tick all of your boxes. Come view it today!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

2750 NE 52nd St

Simply Spectacular, Newly renovated Contemporary style 4 bed 3 bath waterfront pool home, Point lot with 250 ft of waterfront, 55 ft dock w/ electric & water. This home located in The Landings built at the end of a cul-de-sac , ultimate privacy. Interior features, 2 master suites w/ 1 Master suite just under 1,000 sq ft.,split bed floor plan, marble floors in living area, hard wood floors in bedrooms. Media room, laundry rm & a storage room. Exterior features mature lush landscape w/ fenced yard, expansive decking w/ Tiki Hut, sound & lighting perfect for entertaining. New Gas Genrac generator w/ a 7 yr warranty runs entire home. Impact windows & doors, custom impact front door w/ decorative glass, new garage impact door, new level 2 charing station. Mins to Intracoastal, Boater's Dream.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

109 Corral Drive

Impeccably cared for and meticulously updated home with private backyard oasis. Don't miss this great property in sought after Canter Estates, minutes from US-522 and I-81. Updated eat-in-kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless appliances, cabinet hardware, and backsplash. Formal living and dining rooms. Crown molding throughout the main level. Kitchen opens to the family room with a gas fireplace accented with +-built-in cabinets and shelves on either side. Spacious bedrooms, and primary bedroom suite with shower and jetted soaking tub. Recently painted walls and refinished hardwood floors. THEN there's the backyard! The new deck (2020) steps down to the stamped concrete patio (freshly sealed 2021) , which has ample space for the new gazebo, wood fire (for homemade pizza) chiminea, and completely surrounds the 43' x 16' Viking fiberglass pool. PLUS, don't miss the hot tub tucked away beside the deck. All this and still plenty of level green grass to run and play. White vinyl privacy fence with perfectly placed and sized trees and shrubs give privacy and the 14' x 14' shed has plenty of room for your yard equipment and pool toys. Even the garage, which opens to the patio, is ready for you to entertain! Pool pump (2021), Pool filter (2019), Water heater (2017), Sump pump (2020), A/C units serviced (2020), +-Water softener, original 30 year architectural shingles.
Towson, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

334 Ridge Avenue

Conveniently located in the heart of Towson, this updated home is truly unique with its spacious interior, main level open floor plan, high ceilings & exceptional exterior. Since purchasing this home, the Sellers have installed central A/C, updated the kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & 42+G- cabinetry, added a full bath in the basement, replaced the windows, flooring, hot water heater & more! Downstairs, the lower level (with walk-out steps) has a bonus room & a full bath. Outside, you will find a charming front porch & a backyard to talk about! Fully fenced with plenty of space, the backyard is perfect for entertaining & enjoying outdoor games. The location of this home cannot be beat +GG close to major commuter routes & walking distance to a variety of restaurants, shopping & activities in downtown Towson. Detached 2-car garage sold as is. One year home warranty included! Be sure to check it out before it+GGs gone!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

2733 NE 33rd St

Imagine waking up in this beautiful, meticulously renovated Coral Ridge Country Club home. Enter the formal foyer & be captivated by the open split floor plan w/4 bedrooms, 2 r en-suite, 2 full baths & 1 cabana bath. High-end designer finishes throughout w/open concept layout, state-of-the-art chef's kitchen & spa like baths. There is a large open living room w/lots of natural light. The dining room looks out to the pool & large lush gardens. The master bedroom has a huge, totally outfitted walk-in closet & a spa like bath. Entertain to your heart's content w/a large open interior space, a covered porch looking the private rear yard & a sparkling swimming pool & marble patios. Newer roof, newer plumbing, impact glass, oversized 2 car garage & 10,000 SF lot. Your buyer will fall in love.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

3801 NE 25th Ave

Extremely well presented Key West styled deepwater residence with 85ft of waterfrontage. Renovated open kitchen with crisp white kitchen & great room with dining area. Home office den plus three bedrooms, water-facing master and updated bathrooms. Cabana bath & two car garage. More detailed comments & interior photos to follow.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

509 NE 28th St

DO NOT WALK ON PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. Property is occupied!. This lovely home is all about location and size. Walk to Wilton Drive from this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in a quiet single family residential neighborhood. You will want to spend all your time relaxing and entertaining friends and family in the oversized Florida Room or make it a great play room for the kids. Relaxing screened in front porch and a sunny patio in the rear of the home. Put your personal touches on this home and make it your own. Priced well to reflect needed updates. Room for a pool. Owner has drawings.