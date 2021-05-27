1255 SW Tyler ST
Opportunity knocks! 4 unit townhouse building had a complete down to the studs tear-out. Investor's special has all new-concrete parking lot,siding, decking and front porch,roof,Electrical service, hot water heaters.Plumbing updated. The inside is a blank canvas waiting for your finishes. Natural hardwood floors waiting to be revealed, full basement for storage and storm shelter. These 2 bedroom apartments have great income potential for investors! See this one before its gone! Call now!www.reecenichols.com