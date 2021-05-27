Cancel
10 benefits of programmatic advertising to add to your media mix

By Grace Johnson
The Drum
 11 days ago

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. The world of programmatic advertising is often perceived...

www.thedrum.com
JobsLumia UK

Earn your badge: Digital Advertising Fundamentals

Onboarding new talent to your organization can be a challenge in the current COVID-19 affected environment. If you’re hiring new people, they often need to be educated about digital marketing, our industry, or our solutions at a fundamental level before they begin to explore the detail of their new roles.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Comcast Technology Solutions and PremiumMedia360 Integration Enables Advertisers to Automate TV Data Management Throughout the Media Lifecycle

Integration Between Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) and PremiumMedia360 (PM360) lets advertisers easily exchange data, auto-schedule information transfers, and reconcile discrepancies–from purchase order to invoice. Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS), a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to advertisers, agencies and content providers, and PremiumMedia360, the leading company...
Technologymartechseries.com

FatTail Launches Premium Supply Platform to Connect Publishers and Programmatic Buyers to the $275 Billion “Direct Advertising Market”

New Marketplace Offers Programmatic Access to Exclusive, Guaranteed Inventory from Leading Publishers and Media Companies. FatTail, an enterprise technology company powering premium advertising supply for the world’s leading publishers, today announced the launch of AdBook Premium Supply Platform (AdBookPSP), an innovative offering designed to power a new independent marketplace for deal-based programmatic transactions. The addition of AdBookPSP to FatTail’s portfolio makes AdBook+ the only unified direct and programmatic supply platform addressing the $275 billion deal-based digital advertising market.
InternetThe Auto Chanel

Local Media Consortium and Google News Initiative Announce Publication of Digital Advertising Revenue Playbook for Small and Midsize Publishers

Local Media Consortium Gets Into Bed With The Wolf. Editor's Note: Google the crooks, the monetizer of web publisher's content, stealer of independent web publishers life-blood revenue, has the nerve to profess a "we are here to help" bullshit position even after they have misappropriated millions of dollars of publisher revenue! What insensitive dolts they are. Our labor of life, The Auto Channel, online for more than 26 years was the first automotive website publisher to become a partner of Adsense. We had a good 10 years with Google and then our monthly ad sense revenue dropped from mid-five figures a month to mid-three figures a month after Google unilateral estimated revenue adjustments, of course...fuck Google.
Small BusinessLumia UK

Get started: Multi-channel advertising and social media management

As small businesses march towards the path to recovery from the pandemic, reaching and engaging with potential customers to grow your business remains one of the biggest challenges. We at Microsoft Advertising believe it shouldn’t be. To help small businesses thrive in this new online world, we’re excited to share...
Internetinsideradio.com

How Radio Can Benefit From Digital Advertising’s Cookie Apocalypse.

BIA forecasts digital media ad spending will grow from 46.1% of the $137.5 billion to be spent targeting local audiences in 2021 to 52.4% of the $176.3 billion to be spent in 2025. The lion’s share, of course, is vacuumed up by the duopoly of Google and Facebook but new privacy policies are causing marketers to reallocate advertising budgets. “More than $200 billion spent in the mobile ad industry will be disrupted,” according to Analytic Partners CEO Nancy Smith.
Internetcoloradopols.com

Steps For Integrating Social Networking In Your Marketing and advertising Strategies

The strength and potential supplied through newer social websites internet sites have however to get completely accepted. Social media is swiftly exchanging more mature strategies because the simplest and many favored option for hitting a central viewers and attracting traffic. Not any other marketing plans supply the range or exciting options. The below sentences will provide some advice about the basic principles and be useful for finding your personal two toes with this increasing world.
Internetmartechseries.com

Aniview’s Video-ad Solution Doubles Jagran New Media’s Advertising Revenues

Aniview, a leading provider of holistic end-to-end ad-serving solutions for publishers, partners with Jagran New Media, the digital arm of India’s flagship media group Jagran Prakashan Limited. With Aniview’s video ad player solution, Jagran New Media eyes a twofold surge in its advertising revenues, while also gaining full control over its ad operations.
Economymartechseries.com

How are you Benefiting from your Marketing Cloud?

A marketing cloud provides ease and convenience to marketers; it integrates analytics, audience management, social media management, customer profiling and targeting to track and measure data relevant to the customer behavior. By tracking the customers behaviors, preferences, and campaign performances, and allowing the automation of time-consuming tasks in analyzing metrics, marketers can focus on other important tasks.
Economyforeignpolicyi.org

10 Effective Outdoor Advertising Solutions For Your Business

Today’s advertising is easier than ever. You have plenty of online tools to promote your product or service and reach a huge audience. But, what with those who don’t use the Internet and social media that often? Every good advertising strategy should include a few different solutions, that can be used for outdoor advertising. And yes, we think about the banners and billboards that are installed on the streets or over the buildings around. They are a part of the traditional marketing approach, which is still effective because a lot of people will anyway see it and remember it.
Retailmartechseries.com

Skydeo ShoppingGraph™ Unlocks Consumer Purchase History for Programmatic & Social Audience Targeting for Advertisers

Skydeo expands its high-performing Skydeo ShoppingGraph™ data solution across over 1,000 Brands & Products and over 3,000 unique audience segments for advertisers to boost sales and new customer acquisition. “Unlocking the walled gardens – Consumer Purchase Segments anywhere you Advertise.”. “Retail giants like Amazon, Walmart & Target have been using...
InternetPosted by
Andre Oentoro

The Benefits of Blogging for Your Business

Marketing is an ever evolving area, and if you don’t adapt to the changing environment, you’ll end up left behind. What worked only a few years ago may prove ineffective today. However, blogging for your brand is one area that has lasted more than a decade and still gives great returns.
Softwaremediapost.com

Some Context On Buying Context Programmatically

What will the programmatic world look like as third-party cookies start to decline? Not as different as you might think. That’s because programmatic platforms, in their little Silicon hearts, are trying to buy an impression that works with a client’s creative. You don’t need a cookie to skin that cat.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Social Media Advertising Software Market is Thriving Worldwide with Surprising Transition | Facebook, Adobe Systemsorporated, Oracleoration

Latest Research Study on Global Social Media Advertising Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Social Media Advertising Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Social Media Advertising Software. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Facebook Inc. (United States), Adobe Systems Incorporated (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Marketo, Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Sprinklr (United States), Act-On Software (United States), SimplyCast (Canada)
Sciencedatasciencecentral.com

How Data Science is Beneficial for your Digital Marketing Strategy?

Data Science refers to a technique that deals with vast volumes of data to extract knowledge and valuable inputs using various scientific systems and algorithms. With the dawn of this interdisciplinary field in this modern world, data can now be sophistically structured and utilized on various application domains. The authority...
Internetadvancemediany.com

Digital Advertising Changes in a Cookie-Less World | Advance Media New York

How Does A Cookie-Less World Change Digital Advertising?. On March 3, 2021, Google announced it would phase out third-party cookies generated on its platforms in an effort to prioritize user privacy. While this change offers clear benefits for information security and transparency, it has significant implications for brands that rely on third-party cookies to guide highly targeted marketing and advertising campaigns.
InternetGreenwichTime

What is a Pinterest Manager, and Why Do Businesses Need One?

Your weekend obsession with pinning wedding inspiration and crazy recipes may seem like a job in itself. But there’s a way to turn that Sunday passion into an actual job that makes both you and your client's real money. Because a Pinterest manager is like the everyday Pinner turned strategic and creative expert.
Internetgointodigitalmarketing.com

Digital Marketing Strategy for E-Commerce

You have an amazing e-commerce website with outstanding products on it. Wait, still not getting any orders after many days pass by or getting orders from your family members or friends only. So today we will be breaking down an awesome marketing strategy that will drive traffic to your new...