It’s officially that time of year when people start itching to change up their hair for summer — after all, J.Lo just got blunt curtain bangs and Rihanna is now sporting a pixie cut. And the transformations don’t stop there. This week, Tia Mowry went blonde, courtesy of hair mastermind Davontae' Washington, who also works with A-listers like Kehlani and Cardi B. She debuted her new look in a stunning Instagram selfie, with the caption: “It’s not how you start, but how you finish. Slow and steady. 🙏🏽 #blonde.”