The F1 world was united in early May and rejoiced in the great news that Romain Grosjean is to return to the track on a test day with Mercedes following his horrific accident at 2020's Bahrain Grand Prix. The Frenchman will complete a demo in Lewis Hamilton's 2020 W10 at the French Grand Prix on the 27th of June and a test at the same track two days later.