Hoyt Helix Turbo Compound Bow Review
When the Hoyt Helix Turbo arrived on my doorstep, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I’m not a big speed bow freak for bow hunting. Give me a long, heavy, and generous brace-height tack driver any day of the week and twice on Sunday. The Helix Turbo is a flamethrower. The bow is branded with an fps rating of 350, fitted with a 5 7/8-inch brace height, and measures 31 inches axle-to-axle bow. I found that this was a solid, do-it-all bow that was surprisingly easy to shoot accurately.www.outdoorlife.com