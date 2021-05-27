Hoyt Helix Turbo Compound Bow Review

It might be called Covid-19, but it was the year 2020 that took a hit for the whole globe, as everyone did their best to stay safe and sane. With downtime on their hands the guys at Team Classic Suzuki weren’t going to let it go to waste and with most races cancelled for the season they collectively asked themselves, ‘what if?’. The answer to that question; the ultimate Suzuki Katana for the road. Jam-packed with a genuine World Superbike engine, components from their racing program, and the best suppliers on the planet, all wrapped up in one stunning package. This is what happens when race bike mechanics get access to the candy store, a Killer Katana that will cut up every other bike on the road.