Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Archery

Hoyt Helix Turbo Compound Bow Review

By Jace Bauserman
Outdoor Life
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Hoyt Helix Turbo arrived on my doorstep, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I’m not a big speed bow freak for bow hunting. Give me a long, heavy, and generous brace-height tack driver any day of the week and twice on Sunday. The Helix Turbo is a flamethrower. The bow is branded with an fps rating of 350, fitted with a 5 7/8-inch brace height, and measures 31 inches axle-to-axle bow. I found that this was a solid, do-it-all bow that was surprisingly easy to shoot accurately.

www.outdoorlife.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bow And Arrow#Paint Chips#Heavy Weights#Ua#Black Out Bone Collector#Carbon Element#Roller Cable Guard#Zt#Easton Fmj 5mm#The Shock Pods#Testing Gear#Hornady Gpi Scale#The Roller Guard#Qad#Axle To Axle Bow#Compound Bows#Bow Hunting#Arrows#Peak Draw Weights#String Stretch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Archery
Related
ArcheryField & Stream

PSE Stinger Compound Bow Review: One of the Best Hunting Bow Options for Beginners

One of the most exciting developments in modern bow-building is the movement toward versatility and adaptability. Sure, you can still buy a flat-out speed bow, or one designed for ultimate forgiveness, or the best hunting bow for beginners or a model touted as the top women’s compound. But these days, you can buy a bow that not only checks several boxes, but can grow with a young or beginning shooter as they advance in bow hunting or target shooting. The PSE Stinger Max is a perfect example of a highly versatile and adjustable bow suitable for archers of any skill level.
LifestyleField & Stream

How to Shoot a Compound Bow: Archery Tips for Beginners and Beyond

This should be so simple, right? You pull the string back, aim, and shoot. Well, the good news is that if you do everything right and you put your time in, learning how to shoot a compound bow like a pro can be that simple—eventually. But first you need to sort out a few nagging complications.
LifestyleField & Stream

How to Choose the Best Beginner Compound Bow: Hunting Gear Guide

If you’re new to bowhunting and you wander into an archery shop, you’ll probably suffer from a severe case of sticker shock. The top-end models from most compound bow brands will start at around $1,000 and go up from there. And that’s for a bare bow, with no accessories. Relax....
RetailAllOutdoor.com

ALPS Mountaineering Introduces Helix 1- and 2-Person Tents

Looking for a lightweight tent for summertime hiking and backpacking adventures? Does that tent need to be good quality that won’t cost a fortune? ALPS Mountaineering has introduced the Helix 1- and 2-Person Tents that may be just what you are looking for. ALPS Mountaineering has been around since 1993 with a simple mission: to manufacture high-quality, performance-driven outdoor products at an affordable price-point. Check out the following Press Release highlighting the Helix line of tents from Alps Mountaineering:
ArcheryOutdoor Life

Hunting Bow Review: PSE Stinger Max

One of the things I’ve always admired about PSE Archery is how this tried-and-true bowmaker can create multiple hunting bows to fit a wide range of budgets and shooting styles each year. Over the years, I’ve tested many of the manufacturer’s flagship bows, and I’m always impressed. The company is known for compound bows that provide a healthy blend of speed and comfortable shooting experience. I’ve yet to grip and shoot one of their top-end rigs that wasn’t up to snuff. But the PSE Stinger Max is not a flagship bow. It’s an affordable bow that wears a price tag under $400. I wanted to put the bow through my testing paces and report my findings, so here we go.
California StatePosted by
Tom's Guide

Helix Midnight mattress review (2021)

The Helix Midnight is a competitively priced hybrid mattress that delivers the comfort and support of a more expensive model. It's an excellent choice for anyone who regularly sleeps on their side, providing deep pressure relief right where you need it. We loved how cool this mattress stays at night too. Just watch out for the stitching - it's handmade, so may not always be perfect.
bobvila.com

Craftsman 12” compound miter saw slide cover

Photo must be in JPG, GIF or PNG format and less than 5MB. I just purchased this saw from ***** . when I got home i tried to adjust the fence and the throat plate as per the directions. There... almost 19 years by Iceman. I've been intending to buy...
BicyclesBikeRadar

2021 Specialized Turbo Levo SL Expert Carbon

We sell all models of Argon 18, Colnago, Pinarello, Scott, Time, Felt, Bianchi, BMC, Quintana Roo, Merida, Yeti, Cannondale, Cervélo, Ellsworth, Giant, Jamis, Klein, Kona, Litespeed, Rocky Mountain, Santa Cruz, Whyte, Marin, GT, Specialized, Trek, and Gary Fisher Bikes. We Sell: Road bicycles, Cyclocross bicycles, Touring bicycles, Triathlon/Time Trial Bicycles,...
Computerslogrocket.com

Converting tables to grids with React compound components

Imagine you must build a user admin dashboard for activating and deactivating users with a simple UI that includes a table and a button to toggle the active status for each user. However, not all users like tables, so what if we allowed users to dynamically switch between a table and grid layout? While this might add additional code to the app, it can also provide user satisfaction, a primary objective of any product.
Carsdragzine.com

Modern Day Dilemma: Ditching A 4L60E For A Turbo 400

GM’s 4l60e transmission seems to get a bad wrap most of the time from performance enthusiasts. These units are pretty solid for stock vehicles, as we have seen them go for 250,000-300,000 miles with no problems. However, when you start adding power, the 4L60’s days are numbered. And while some of us have lived our lives one 4L60e at a time, you will come to a crossroad at some point in your life: should you build another 4L60e from a top-notch builder or go a different route?
Recipesthegreenhead.com

Helix - Ergonomic Twist-Action Citrus Juicer

When you need to juice lemons and/or limes for cocktails, margaritas, lemonades, limeades, or other drinks and recipes, skip the awkward, hard to squeeze vertical hand presses and squeeze horizontally instead with this cool new Joseph Joseph Helix Citrus Juicer. This innovative, ergonomic citrus juicer lets you squeeze lemon and lime halves using the horizontal twisting force coming from your shoulders which results in more squeezing power and more juice from much less effort. The 2 piece design is made from heavy duty stainless-steel and nylon construction that is BPA-free and dishwasher safe. Check out this VIDEO to see it in action.
Portland, ORPamplin Media Group

Infiniti conquers Europe with the twin-turbo Q60 coupe

The Japanese luxury sport coupe costs thousands less than it European competitors but delivers the goods. The world may be turning to SUVs, but among passenger car makers we're seeing a resurgence of the personal luxury coupe. These sleek two-door sports cars offer high performance, crisp handling, and excellent comfort, at least in the front seats. There is a back seat, but you really wouldn't want to put an adult back there.
MotorsportsPipeburn.com

KILLER KATANA: Based on a GSX-R1000 WSBK by Team Classic Suzuki.

It might be called Covid-19, but it was the year 2020 that took a hit for the whole globe, as everyone did their best to stay safe and sane. With downtime on their hands the guys at Team Classic Suzuki weren’t going to let it go to waste and with most races cancelled for the season they collectively asked themselves, ‘what if?’. The answer to that question; the ultimate Suzuki Katana for the road. Jam-packed with a genuine World Superbike engine, components from their racing program, and the best suppliers on the planet, all wrapped up in one stunning package. This is what happens when race bike mechanics get access to the candy store, a Killer Katana that will cut up every other bike on the road.
Musicdirty-epic.com

COMPOUND Fall 2019: Pre-Thanksgiving Edition

COMPOUND returns for a special Fall 2019 Pre-Thanksgiving edition, featuring a heady lineup of top-tier techno. This is a night for those who truly know what’s up when it comes to the genre, and for those willing to explore deeper. Presented by Synthetik Minds, INCOGNITO, Dirty Epic Productions and 6AM...
BicyclesRideApart

Add Some Grunt To Your Royal Enfield 650 With This 865cc Bore Kit

We've talked at great length about how Royal Enfield's motorcycles make for the perfect blank canvas for both novice and veteran custom bike builders to unleash their creative talents on. With custom Enfield builds taking on all shapes and sizes, most builders seem to be satisfied with the bikes' engine performance, particularly when it comes to the 650 Twins.
Carssilodrome.com

A BMW 325iX Rally Car – The First All-Wheel Drive Production BMW

Reading time: about 4 minutes. The BMW 325 iX was the first BMW road car to be offered with all-wheel drive, it was first released back in 1986 as an answer to the Audi Quattros which were dominating in the world of rally and enjoying a sales boost as a result.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor In Velocity Blue Metallic: First Photos

When the 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor arrives at dealerships later this year, it will supplement the existing F-150 lineup by offering an off-road oriented model that never existed previously. As Ford Authority previously explained, Ford will offer the F-150 Tremor in three intelligently bundled equipment tiers – Standard, Mid and High. That’s because the F-150 Tremor will be its own distinct trim level rather than an option package, which is how Ford offers it on the Ranger and F-Series Super Duty.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

ANAORI kakugama collection all-in-one cooking tool features carbon graphite for more heat

Cook your food using advanced heat retention with the ANAORI kakugama collection all-in-one cooking tool. This home and commercial kitchen collection uses carbon graphite to emit 5 times the infrared of cast iron. That means this multicooker can get quite hot. In fact, it’s compatible with all heating sources, including induction heat, gas, and the oven. What’s more, this collection consists of 2 sizes: 3.4 L and 5.1 L. Moreover, you can grill, poach, simmer, steam, and fry with this all-in-one cooking tool. What’s more, the Dual Purpose Lid preserves umami flavor, and you can use it as a grill pan. Also, the Hinoki Cypress inner lid stabilizes moisture and is a feature of the Japanese countryside. Finally, this cooking gadget‘s minimalist cube design draws its inspiration from tea ceremony architecture. So this is a gadget that’s both practical and aesthetically pleasing.