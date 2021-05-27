Cancel
states of distress

By Hilary Burns
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
 11 days ago
A new report from the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association shows that 32 states have not increased higher-education funding to pre-2008 levels.

Albuquerque, NM
The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albuquerque
Politics
NM Accounting Firms

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by Albuquerque Business First. In case of ties, companies are ranked by total number of CPAs firmwide, and then listed alphabetically.
Collegesedsource.org

Reform Cal Grant and invest in community college students

As two of California’s 2.1 million community college students, we have an urgent plea to lawmakers: Fund the expansion and modernization of the state’s Cal Grant student financial aid system by enacting a framework that is more equitable for students who need it most. The framework proposed by Assembly Bill...
CollegesPosted by
Yale University stirs dissent on campus, among alumni with abrupt change to board elections

The situation underscores tensions buildings on campuses nationally as students, faculty and alumni have increasingly levied demands concerning a range of social and economic issues that often conflict with traditions at a given university. Likewise, schools have been put in the unenviable position of balancing those efforts without alienating donors or losing sight of their founding missions.
Public Healthsrqmagazine.com

The "New Normal" for Higher Education After COVID-19

The past year of navigating the pandemic has accelerated many educational trends already gaining speed. One of the most important to the future is blended learning, which combines face-to-face teaching and online instruction. It’s supported by a technology framework that helps teachers organize course content, communication and common workflows. Perhaps most importantly, it builds on the strengths of both approaches — in person and online — ideally offering the flexibility of remote learning with the engagement of face-to-face interactions.
Liens & bankruptcies Leads - May 28, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. The latest information available concerning unpaid tax levies filed by the Internal Revenue Service against individuals and businesses. Federal Tax Liens (11)
CollegesGovernment Technology

University to Receive $64M for Pandemic Recovery

(TNS) - Kent State University hasn't yet decided how it will spend nearly $64 million it is receiving through the American Rescue Plan, but the university has time to figure it out. "The most recent chunk of money totals about $64 million," said Mark Polatajko, senior vice president, finance and...
CollegesAlbany Herald

The impact of COVID-19 on higher education

In spring of this year, the impact of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic still seemed like an extended spring break and a temporary switch to remote learning to get through the waning weeks of the school year. It soon became clear, though, that getting back to “normal” wouldn’t be happening any time soon and the short-term embrace of technology for remote learning needed to be replaced with a focus on intentionally designed online learning for the long haul.
The Chicago Maroon

CC Resolution to Retract Statement on Palestine Fails

The May 21 statement on Palestine, released by incoming members of USG and co-signed by the activist group Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) generated opposition from several Jewish groups on campus, including UChicago Hillel. An open letter and petition circulated calling for the statement’s retraction and an apology to the Jewish community. The statement also found staunch supporters; UChicago’s IfNotNow chapter released a statement in support of USG’s stance, and another petition in support of the USG statement gathered nearly 600 signatures.