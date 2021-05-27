1535 SW Lakeside DR

Tired of infills with bad floor plans, minimal upgrades, and so-so style? This amazing stylish modern infill has a great floorplan with high-end finishes! High ceilings and large windows make for a bright and airy home. Beautiful warm hardwood floors on the main and upper level. Large functional kitchen with massive island and high-end appliances. The primary bedroom has a huge ensuite with heated floors and a jetted tub for two! Roughed-in in-floor heat (in slab), roughed in A/C, roughed in gas for garage, roughed-in steam shower, and so much more! Still looks new! No kids, no pets and no smoking in the home. Take advantage of the savings for a house that is less than 1 year old vs buying brand new. The same builder is selling similar infills now for $780,000 and that doesn't include blinds! Custom silhouette blinds already installed saving you as much as $15,000. Plus, no waiting for the home to be finished! Enjoy your morning coffee in the West backyard by this summer! Book your showing now before you miss out on this incredible home!