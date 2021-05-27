1535 SW Lakeside DR
Welcome to wonderful Westboro! This one of kind 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story home is ready for its new owner. Located in the center of one of Topeka's most prestigious neighborhoods, this home has been completely remodeled inside and out. Updates include a new quartz kitchen with massive island and new cabinets, refinished hardwoods, new carpet, remodeled baths, new lighting throughout, new spacious master suite and bath, iron and privacy fence and new landscaping. The list goes on and on!! Don't miss this one!www.reecenichols.com