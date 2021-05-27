Cancel
Real Estate

1535 SW Lakeside DR

reecenichols.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to wonderful Westboro! This one of kind 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story home is ready for its new owner. Located in the center of one of Topeka's most prestigious neighborhoods, this home has been completely remodeled inside and out. Updates include a new quartz kitchen with massive island and new cabinets, refinished hardwoods, new carpet, remodeled baths, new lighting throughout, new spacious master suite and bath, iron and privacy fence and new landscaping. The list goes on and on!! Don't miss this one!

Real Estateremax.ca

2838 41 ST SW

Tired of infills with bad floor plans, minimal upgrades, and so-so style? This amazing stylish modern infill has a great floorplan with high-end finishes! High ceilings and large windows make for a bright and airy home. Beautiful warm hardwood floors on the main and upper level. Large functional kitchen with massive island and high-end appliances. The primary bedroom has a huge ensuite with heated floors and a jetted tub for two! Roughed-in in-floor heat (in slab), roughed in A/C, roughed in gas for garage, roughed-in steam shower, and so much more! Still looks new! No kids, no pets and no smoking in the home. Take advantage of the savings for a house that is less than 1 year old vs buying brand new. The same builder is selling similar infills now for $780,000 and that doesn't include blinds! Custom silhouette blinds already installed saving you as much as $15,000. Plus, no waiting for the home to be finished! Enjoy your morning coffee in the West backyard by this summer! Book your showing now before you miss out on this incredible home!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1321 SW 17th Street

6 bedroom 3 bathroom pool home located in highly desirable Palm Beach Farms! Mother-in-law quarters to the front of the home which includes additional living space, bedroom, and full bath. Large open and bright kitchen with plenty of storage! Desirable California closets throughout. House generator w/ underground propane tank. The serene outdoor living space boasts a covered patio, pool, large fenced yard, and spacious tiki hut w/ built in marble grilling area, perfect for entertainment! Walking distance to the new Hillsboro El Rio park, A+ Schools including the Newly Constructed Addison Mizner Elem. School and minutes to downtown & beaches. NO HOA! If space is what you need this one is for you!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

800 SW 26th Ct

Amazing opportunity to own this large corner lot(9,275sqft) with tons of potential in the desirable Edgewood neighborhood. The home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths and the master bedroom contains a separate entrance that makes it perfect for renting out or having a mother in-law suite. Amenities include tile floors throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen, brand new washer and dryer, a newer roof, and impact windows all around. The dining room leads to a screened in porch over looking the large tropical backyard that has plenty of room for a pool complete with two different types of mango trees, a large shed, and a wide gate to the street that provides the ability to store cars or a boat in the backyard. Close to many parks, downtown Ft.Lauderdale, the airport, the beach, and so much more.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

946 SW 37th Court

Don't miss your opportunity to live in highly desirable Lake Eden on the Delray/Boynton border and connected to the Lake Ida neighborhood by a small fixed bridge. This updated 4 bedroom home plus den/family room is situated on a large corner lot with a spacious fenced and private back yard. Renovated features include a gourmet kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, stainless appliances, center island and a coveted Butler's pantry for prep work and extra storage. Both the kitchen and dining room have lovely French doors leading out to the covered patio and lush tropical oasis which is large enough for a pool. The master suite has a nice walk-in closet with built-in shelving and ensuite bathroom with step-in shower. This home offers a true split bedroom plan with a bonus family room/den.
Real Estatejanefischer.com

302 SW 1st Sw

GREAT OPPORTUNITY AWAITS! Here is you chance to OWN a home for less than monthly rent with this 3 bed, 1 bath home close to downtown Mason City. This would also a great opportunity to own this home as an investment property! Home was remodeled in 2015/2016 with new finishes, new kitchen, some new flooring, new PEX plumbing, new electrical wiring, new water heater in 2016, new furnace in 2020, and most recently new bathroom flooring this year! Most of the big things are done - and this home is just awaiting its new owners' final finishing touches! Call today to schedule a showing!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3436 SW Alameda DR

Great open split home, cathedral ceilings, interior painted this year, exterior painted 2020, the deck recently reconstructed., this month. Master bathroom totally remodeled with new vanity, tub and fixtures May 2021. There is a large workshop at the back of the garage, separate room with additional storage area. Kitchen an ideal size and loads of cabinet space; formal dining off the hearth/ family room. 4th bedroom is non-conforming and no egress; a door to adjacent hang closet would be more than function.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1279 SW Pembroke LN

Westboro home, many improvements since purchased, all available to agents; including newer a/c, furnace, exterior gutter and guards. Addnt cottage is added to the garage, has fireplace, den and upstairs loft. Hardwood floors, screened sitting porch, stamped concrete walkway and patio.Additional cabinets in breakfast nook area, ceramic tile kit. floor, tiled backsplash in kitchen, added a bath in the bsment large clothes closet too! Posted pictures prior to renter..owner request.
MLSthepianohomegroup.com

25213 Golden Cross Street SW

Really great house, 2 lots with house make a great yard! 3 BR 2 full bath, main level laundry. NICE HUGE 2 car carport. House still has "stuff" from estate, but you can see this was a very much loved property! Kitchen has lots of storage and counters. Lots of space for just about everyone! Carport is big enough for picnics and entertaining., attached to house. Breakfast bar in kitchen, Woodburner in basement. You can really move right in and make it your own.!!! Come see for yourself what affordable living looks like!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

501 SW 11th Place #101

Location Location Location !!! This Beautiful East Boca Raton 2/2 Corner Unit is located one mile from the beach ! This unit has been updated with nice creamy color marble floors throughout the living areas , both bedrooms have veneer floors for easy maintenance ! Lovely updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Backsplash ** Impecable Stainless Steel Appliances**. **Washer and Dryer conveniently located in the Kitchen*** . Enjoy your private patio (as only first floors have patios ), overlooking the green. One assigned parking. No lease first TWO years. Call Listing Agent in regards to renting a parking space in the building. This building is close to stores, restaurants, major intersections , Boca Town Center mall, expressway and much more. Nice Community Pool close to the unit!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

23296 SW 58th Ave #23296

Beautiful Fully Remodeled 3 bed 2 bath villa. Porcelain tiles in the main living areas, brand new Baseboards, Laminate flooring in all the bedrooms. Kitchen with Granite countertops, New black stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms are fully renovated with beautiful floors and brand new fixtures. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet. The whole house had new plumbing done recently. Beautiful Patio area. Laundry area with new washer & dryer. Brand new Garage door with newly painted floor. Roof was replaced couple of years ago by the association. HOA Fee Includes Cable AND Internet, Roof Repairs/Maintenance, Exterior Repairs/Maintenance, Community Pool & Clubhouse. A rated schools, Not going to last. OPEN HOUSE ON SUNDAY JUNE 6TH WITH APPOINTMENTS ONLY BETWEEN 12-3PM.
Real Estateweichert.com

16540 SW COPPER CREEK DR

Lovely light and bright Tigard home in the popular Copper Creek Neighborhood. Beautifully remodeled open kitchen with skylight, stainless steel appliances, and gourmet gas range. Spacious family room with soaring vaulted ceiling, and skylights. Office or formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room with kitchen pass thru. Slider to the backyard, which is perfect for outdoor entertaining with an extra-large deck and hot tub! Great location close to parks, school, and shopping.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1339 SW 151st Terrace

Welcome to New River Estates! This home offers all that Western Sunrise has to offer, A+ Rated schools, close to shopping and major highways. This is a magnificent opportunity to own a single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Sunrise Florida with a 2 car garage. Don't miss this opportunity to transform this fixer upper into your perfect dream home!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

3120 SW 14th St

Great Investment Opportunity, NO HOA and PRICED TO SELL! Updated 3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Family pool home in Riverland Village. Features large open floorplan w/ vaulted ceilings and unique clerestory windows in living room that allow lots of natural light in. Heated pool, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, S/S appliances, gas stove, large mudroom just off carport leading into laundry area, and new privacy fence and deck in backyard. Great location just minutes from the beach, shoppes, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and FLL airport. Tenant occupied until 04/30/2022 for $3500 per month. Great tenants and they would like to stay. Landlord has the right to terminate the lease with 60 days notice, if needed. SHOWINGS BEGIN DURING OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, JUNE 6th FROM 1PM-4PM.
Huntsville, ALhomeslegend.com

231 SW Walker Drive

Great location convenient to Huntsville, Cullman. Three bedroom 2 bath, new roof, new paint. Alabama Foundation Specialists (Warranty) Siding - Hardie Board siding. Front and Back Deck. 12x12 Storage Building. Roof 2 years old. HVAC 13 years old. Garage 12X23. Listing provided courtesy of Re/Max Platinum-Pt.Mallard Pkw. © 2021 NALMLS,...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

223 Dry Mill Road SW

**AS-IS** Investor special, this townhouse needs some work but priced below recent comps. Fenced back yard with plenty of room for pets, a garden, or entertaining. Great location, blocks from downtown, walking distance to the W& OD bike trail, and close to restaurants, shopping, and more. Don't pass up on this diamond in the rough!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

5080 SW 6th Pl

Showings Begin Saturday June 5th at 1pm. Beautiful, Well Maintained Unfurnished, LARGEST 2 Bedroom/2 Bath FLOOR PLAN with 1 Car Garage home. Spacious home has a FORMAL LIVING ROOM with a HUGE BAY WINDOW, DINING ROOM, BREAKFAST AREA & OVERSIZED FLORIDA ROOM with HURRICANE SLIDERS. Windows on the EAST SIDE of the house are HURRICANE IMPACT as well, & the rest have hurricane SHUTTERS. Completely FENCED IN BACK YARD with a MANGO TREE for your enjoyment. ROOF was replaced in 2018 and AC replaced in 2014. Laundry is in garage with Laundry Tub. 2nd Refrigerator is conveys. LOW ANNUAL HOA FEES! Walking distance to the COMMUNITY CENTER, which INCLUDES TENNIS COURT, POOL, BASKETBALL and PLAYGROUND. American Home Shield Warranty Option.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

431 SW 65th Ave

Unbelievable Opportunity with this Beautiful 3/2 Home, that over looks Canal Waterway. Oversized lot with privacy fencing includes two parcels, perfect for children and pets, Boat or RV. NO HOA. This home is "Move-In Ready" with Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Cabinets, Granite Like Laminate Counter Tops in Kitchen, Modern Finishes throughout, Separate Laundry Room, Newer A/C and Air Handler (2016), New Electrical Panel, Covered Screened Patio, Outdoor Shed, Hurricane Panels, Covered Car Port, Oversized Driveway. Roof in Excellent Condition (2006). Limited Showing.
Tennismandelwillsell.com

1265 SW 46th Ave #2213

Newly renovated unit in wonderful gated community with low monthly dues of only $240.00/monthly. All stainless appliances in kitchen and brand new washer/dryer with separate laundry room. Located right near the turnpike but only 7 miles to the beach this community offers a beautiful pool, community room, exercise room, tennis court and dog park. Unit has a private storage area off the screened in patio. Minimum credit score of 650 but for couples only one score needs to be above 650.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

640 SW Warren AVE

Well maintained 2 bedroom ranch with oversized single car garage. Fully fenced corner lot, deck, 1 year old roof and gutters, replacement windows, updated kitchen and bath, and all appliances stay! When all the big ticket items have been taken care of, there's nothing to do but move in and add your personal touches. Come take a look at all this home has to offer!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

2812 SW Sunset RD

Adorable starter home simply waiting for you to fall in love! Walk-in to the open living room & feel at home. Updated kitchen has breakfast bar that fits stools on both sides. All 3 bedrooms are on the upper level together w/ a full bathroom. Lower level has a half bath & a family room that could be used as an office or 4th BR. Large unfinished basement with tons of storage space. Enjoy sipping your morning coffee in the sun porch or lounging on the front deck. Large fully fence-in backyard w/ storage shed.