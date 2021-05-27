5 Essential Steps to Building a Telehealth Supply Chain

Over the last few months, we have witnessed an increasing trend in attacks against the supply chain. 2020 came to a close with the concerning attack against SolarWinds impacting many government organizations, and February saw the attack against SITA. For both of these attacks, the impact is likely not yet fully understood, and it could be several months before it is realized. In the case of SITA, which provide IT services to a large number of airlines, the most recent impact of this attack has been associated with Air India, with recent reports indicating that the attack resulted in the theft of data relating to 4.5 million Air India customers.