Onancock, VA

Onancock Set To Receive $1.1M in Relief Funds

easternshorepost.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnancock is set to receive $1.1 million in federal money as result of the American Rescue Plan Act. On March 11, President Biden signed the act into law. The $1.9 trillion package is intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including public health and economic impacts. The state must distribute funds...

www.easternshorepost.com
City
Onancock, VA
Local
Virginia Government
#State Funds#Federal Funds#Public Funds#Federal Law#Public Health#Onancock Set#The Town Council#Grant Funds#Federal Money#Cares Act Funds#Short Term Rental#Required Permits#Overdue Utility Bills#Result#Towns#Homestay Guests#Guidelines#Boat Ramp Improvements#President Biden#Town Manager
