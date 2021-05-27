Global Carbon Steel Market all Set to Grow Exponentially during the Forecast Period 2020 to 2027

Elemental sulphur is widely recognized as an important component of a balanced crop nutrition program. Growers have option to apply sulphur as liquid or solid fertilizers, either in the form of sulphates which is mobile in the soil or in the form of elemental sulphur which is immobile until it is oxidized. A newer option for the growers is micronized sulphur. Micronized sulphur technology (MST) is a process which converts elemental sulphur, which is a byproduct of oil and gas processing, into ultra-fine elemental sulphur particles called micronized sulphur. The average particle size is less than 10 micron in diameter. Pure elemental sulphur is inert, hydrophobic, and requires oxidation to sulphate before plants can utilize sulphur. This process occurs naturally as soil micro-organisms oxidise the elemental sulphur into sulphate. However, to continue access to the surface elemental sulphur is required. If the particles of sulphur are large, the surface area exposed for oxidation is small. However, if the size of the particles are small such as of micronized sulphur then there will be a much larger surface area available for soil microbes. As the particle size is reduced, the total surface area increases exponentially which will allow rapid conversion to sulphates. These factors are driving the adoption of micronized sulphur market.