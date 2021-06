Heat president Pat Riley recently was discussing what teams need in this modern NBA game, and one thing is clear: His roster needs more of it. During a Friday night interview with Meadowlark Media’s Dan Le Batard, Riley said his team — and then changed it to teams in general — want players who are “high energy, high octane, can shoot the three, athletic as hell, great speed. You incorporate them into what the league wants and what you want as an organization.”