Let’s Wing It

When: May 29-30 What: While the release of Top Gun: Maverick was delayed until November, the “Greatest Show Above the Earth” goes on. The two-day spectacular—featuring aerial displays by pilots in state-of-the-art military aircraft, sea events, an “Action Zone,” and a main show center with military equipment on display—returns to Miami Beach with some pandemic-related alterations. It’s all part of a National Salute to America’s Heroes over Memorial Day weekend. All attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing, per CDC and city of Miami Beach guidelines. Because of COVID-19, the event has introducing reserved seating with different pricing.