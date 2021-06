Click to learn more about author Oleg Yanchyk. While data has been proliferating throughout the supply chain, helping companies drive efficiency and boost revenue, there’s one notable area that’s lagging behind: logistics. Of course, businesses have general data available to measure when products are picked up and dropped off and provide some general insight into where a shipment is along a given route. But this top-level view provides only a fraction of the insights that logistics managers need to drive efficiency and success from their trucking operations.