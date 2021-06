AURORA | John Sullivan confirmed to the Sentinel Monday afternoon that he has stepped down as head coach of the Vista PEAK football team after six seasons. Sullivan coach his last game with the Bison on May 7, which ended in a 23-16 Class 5A semifinal loss to the eventual spring champion Far Northeast Warriors that finished a 5-3 season. The previous week, Vista PEAK earned the program’s first-ever postseason win with a victory over Rangeview.