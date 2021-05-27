Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Instagram Style: Olivia Welch in Tom Ford for Gucci for the ''Panic'' Premiere

By The Fashionista Stories
thefashionistastories.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia posed for the gram in a Vintage TOM FORD for GUCCI FALL 1996 navy velvet suit from ARALDA VINTAGE. The suit was worn first by Claudia Schiffer at the 1996 VH1 Fashion awards. Is her look off-season? Yes but this look in my opinion was a win head to toe.

www.thefashionistastories.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Elsa Peretti
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Claudia Schiffer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Co#Blue Shirt#Gucci Fall 1996#Navy#Aralda Vintage#Tiffany Co Jewelry#Beladora#Style#Premiere#Vintage Elsa Peretti#Styling#White Shirt#Scarf#Runway#Love#Color#Fall#Panic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Amanda Holden wows fans in the brightest Zara dress

Amanda Holden wowed fans on Thursday when she posted a picture to her Instagram wearing a bright green midi dress from Zara. The Heart Radio presenter looked sensational in the bold frock as she posed with her co-host Ashley Roberts, who was sporting a similar dress in a bright blue colour.
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Jessie Ennis in Rodarte to Promote ''Mythic Quest''

Jessie Ennis is back promoting the Apple + series ''Mythic Quest'' and her stylist Erica Cloud posted her look on instagram on Friday(28th). She posed for the gram in a RODARTE SPRING 2021 floral silk dress with a playful ruffle bodice and a delicate rose on the neckline. The print is a bit fussy and I can't say that I am loving it but she does look pretty.
Celebritiesthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Helen Mirren in Max Mara & Lafayette 148 NY to Promote ''F9: The Fast Saga''

Helen Mirren is on the promo trail for the highly anticipated film ''F9: The Fast Saga'' and her stylist Lee Harris posted her two new looks on instagram. She looked pretty wearing a MAX MARA fuchsia poplin dress which was accessorized with a SONIA PETROFF belt, DAVID WEBB jewels, a VERSACE hair piece and ROGER VIVIER pumps. Helen always does well in color and this look proves that. However it was the styling that elevated the look.
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Busy Philipps in Adriana Iglesias on The View

For her appearance, she suited up in ADRIANA IGLESIAS. Her floral double-breasted suit was accessorized with IRENE NEUWIRTH & LIZZIE FORTUNATO jewelry and BY FAR mules. Creases are unfortunate, which probably came when she was siting. Also while I don't really like the shape of the wide-leg, I thought the suit in general was a great look for her. What do you think of Busy's instagram style?
Celebritiesthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Nicole Scherzinger in Veronica Beard for The Masked Singer

Nicole looked beautiful posing for the gram in the VERONICA BEARD ''Erie'' tangerine satin-hammered jacket with the matching crop pants. As you can see in the look book, the model went the sophisticated, business route wearing a top underneath but I prefer Nicole's sexy approach. Rocking the single breasted jacket...
Designers & Collectionsthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Thuso Mbedu in Christian Dior to Promote ''The Underground Railroad''

She posed for the gram in a CHRISTIAN DIOR PRE-FALL 2021 lime taffeta jacquard short-hooded dress. Her casual but sporty dress was toughen up with white DR. MARTENS boots. Love everything about her look from the color, the styling and her natural, flawless beauty look. MEJURI rounded out the styling of her look. Did Thuso sell you on her instagram style as well?
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

Olivia Welch, Lauren Oliver rethink 'Panic' stunts

LOS ANGELES, May 28 (UPI) -- In the Amazon series Panic, based on Lauren Oliver's book, teenagers risk their lives to compete for a cash prize. Oliver and star Olivia Welch said the games represent the danger teenagers feel as they enter adulthood. "It's hard to face your own fears,"...
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Have ‘Grown Closer As A Couple’ Over The Past Few Months!!

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde don’t plan to slow down anytime soon as they’ve been attached at the hip for the past few months! Sorry Jason Sudeikis!. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that the couple has been spending a lot of time in London with each other and are reportedly “having an awesome time.” That same insider went on to elaborate, saying Harry and Olivia have “been going on walks outside in the park and not hiding their relationship” and have “grown even closer as a couple.”
CelebritiesChicot County News

Harry Styles' romance with Olivia Wilde: 'They are having an awesome time'

Harry Styles is “having an awesome time” with Olivia Wilde. The 27-year-old singer and actor has been romancing the ‘Booksmart’ director – who has son Otis, six and daughter Daisy, four, with her estranged husband Jason Sudeikis – for several months, and sources have now said the couple have “grown even closer” since rumours of their romance began swirling earlier this year.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Relationship Timeline

From coworkers to so much more! Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles took fans by surprise with their whirlwind romance, which began when they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. The duo made headlines when they were photographed holding hands at Styles’ manager’s wedding in January 2021. A source...
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘90s-Inspired Shoes Confirm She’s Fashion’s Next It-Girl

Maybe you’re an avid TikTok user whose For You Page has recently been dominated by Olivia Rodrigo’s relatable ballads. Or, perhaps you can’t seem to get her catchy hit “Deja Vu” out of your head thanks to the radio. At 18, Rodrigo has already become a musical legend (her song “Drivers License” obliterated previously set records when it debuted in early January). Now, her throwback-inspired fashion sense, too, is garnering heaps of acclaim from her fans. Rodrigo’s chunky platform boots became the latest piece of style evidence that solidified her status as fashion's next it-Girl. In an Instagram shared over the weekend, Rodrigo wore a pair of elevated and strappy knee-high boots with a red plaid mini dress, and it was peak grunge-y glam.