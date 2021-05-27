Instagram Style: Olivia Welch in Tom Ford for Gucci for the ''Panic'' Premiere

Maybe you’re an avid TikTok user whose For You Page has recently been dominated by Olivia Rodrigo’s relatable ballads. Or, perhaps you can’t seem to get her catchy hit “Deja Vu” out of your head thanks to the radio. At 18, Rodrigo has already become a musical legend (her song “Drivers License” obliterated previously set records when it debuted in early January). Now, her throwback-inspired fashion sense, too, is garnering heaps of acclaim from her fans. Rodrigo’s chunky platform boots became the latest piece of style evidence that solidified her status as fashion's next it-Girl. In an Instagram shared over the weekend, Rodrigo wore a pair of elevated and strappy knee-high boots with a red plaid mini dress, and it was peak grunge-y glam.