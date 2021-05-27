Cancel
Real Estate

2624 SW Windermere CT

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInground pool with automatic cover- over 3300 ft with granite tops and upgrades that you would expect in a wonderful home. 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors, covered deck. See video and you will know that this is a must see!

#Ct#Sw Windermere#Granite Tops#Inground Pool#Hardwood Floors#Home#Covered Deck#Upgrades#Automatic Cover#Video
Real Estate
12260 SW 2nd St

12260 SW 2nd St

Plantation Acres luxury at its finest! This spectacular mansion sits on 1 acre and boasts 5 bedrooms + office and 5.5 bathrooms including 1/1 guest house with garage. 24" marble floors throughout main living areas and wood floors in bedrooms. Completely remodeled resort style salt water pool with waterfall feature. Huge bedrooms w/walk-in closets and private bathrooms. Roof replaced in 2016. Enjoy the starry nights sitting in your large backyard gazebo. Impact windows in main house. To see what this amazing home has to offer, schedule your showing today!
800 SW 26th Ct

800 SW 26th Ct

Amazing opportunity to own this large corner lot(9,275sqft) with tons of potential in the desirable Edgewood neighborhood. The home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths and the master bedroom contains a separate entrance that makes it perfect for renting out or having a mother in-law suite. Amenities include tile floors throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen, brand new washer and dryer, a newer roof, and impact windows all around. The dining room leads to a screened in porch over looking the large tropical backyard that has plenty of room for a pool complete with two different types of mango trees, a large shed, and a wide gate to the street that provides the ability to store cars or a boat in the backyard. Close to many parks, downtown Ft.Lauderdale, the airport, the beach, and so much more.
9553 SW 1st Ct #9553

9553 SW 1st Ct #9553

Completely RE-MODELED spacious 2/2 is privately located on the first floor, with grass in the back, outside the SCREENED-IN PATIO. The kitchen has QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS WITH LARGE CABINETS (WITH GLASS INSERTS!), GLASS TILE BACKSPLASH, 2 pantries, BRUSHED STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and a brand NEW MICROWAVE!! Both bathrooms are totally re-modeled and the master bathroom has a tub. The bedrooms have wood flooring (NO CARPETS!) and the master is huge with a big walk-in closet. The unit contains a FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER, A SCREENED-IN PATIO AND A STORAGE CLOSET. AND...PETS ALLOWED!! This condo is CENTRALLY LOCATED near the mall, Houses of Worship, shopping and Sawgrass Expressway and in a great school district! LOW ASSOCIATION FEES AND RENTING PERMITTED!
724 SW Prairie CT

724 SW Prairie CT

This 4 BR, 3.5 bath two-story home has over 3,000 square feet of living space with a full partially finished basement & 2 car attached garage with workshop. Two fireplaces. Newer AC. Large entertainment room on back with vaulted ceilings. Central vac. Full home sound system. Main-floor laundry. Daylight window in basement. New roof shingles on house and outbuilding within last week.
2409 SW Kings CT

2409 SW Kings CT

Lovely home in sought after Brookfield West. 3 bedroom, 3 bath with a spacious deck for entertaining. Recently updated kitchen with quartz counter tops, white cabinets, updated appliances. Finished basement has an additional room that is perfect for the hobbyist with extra space and a lot of storage to comfortably work on any project.
2302 SW 16th Drive

2302 SW 16th Drive

The most upgraded house in the community. Wood floors, upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, newer appliances, absolute gorgeous. Nothing left untouched. New electric panel and water heater. You'll love all about it. The Meadows at Crystal lake is a great active adult community. 1 car garage, large rooms and tons of storage available. 55+ community, pool, stunning clubhouse. Property is conveniently located across the street from the clubhouse and community pool. Easy to show.
Broadlands, VA

21527 Harvest Green Terrace

21527 Harvest Green Terrace

Welcome home to Broadlands! Beautiful move-in ready 3 level townhome in a quiet cul-de-sac with attached garage that backs to trees. Enjoy fresh paint, new carpet, new fixtures and more! The main level is open and airy with plenty of natural light. Spacious and modern white kitchen with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, ample pantry space and a large island. The breakfast room is just off the kitchen and leads out to the refinished deck, which faces trees and offers privacy screens. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with soaring vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, large walk-in closet and updated ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and the hall bathroom round out the top floor. Plenty of room for guests or working from home! Head downstairs to the flexible rec room that offers recessed lighting, gorgeous stained concrete floors, beautiful custom built-in's and a gas fireplace. Head outside to your private yard with a new brick paver patio! The yard could be easily fully fenced as both neighbors have already added fences. New windows on the front of the home, plus new sliding glass doors. New gutters being installed. New Water Heater. Enjoy all the Broadland amenities including 3 Community Pools, 9, Tennis Courts, Nature Center, Community Center (rentable for private functions), Fitness Center, 23 Tot lots, 150 Acres of trails, wetlands, & wildlife preserves for biking, walking, Professional landscaping, Community Newsletter, Community Events (concerts, movies, seasonal celebrations). Elementary school across the street via tunnel. Close to shopping including Trader Joe's, Loudoun One, Target, Whole Foods. Wegmans nearby! Near Leesburg Premium Outlets, Dulles Town Center, and more! Easy access to Dulles Toll Road, Sterling and Leesburg. A beautiful community, with plenty of parking and nature all around. Come see your new home today!
1534 28 AVE SW

1534 28 AVE SW

Beautiful big renovated suites. Tenants pay their own electricity. Each suite has 2 BR, with front and rear access to the stairwell, stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove hood fans), HVAC and front load washer and dryer. The building is heated with a wall mounted high effeciency boiler. There is a cozy patio at he side of the building and a common storage area for the tenants at the rear of the building. Easy access via 14th St. SW to the downtown core , and 17 Ave SW shops and entertainment. This must be seen to appreciate all of the money that has gone into upgrading this property. This will be a dream to operate for a hands on owner.
Kalama, WALongview Daily News

1 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $599,999

The drive alone will make you want to buy this originally designed cabin. Granite counter tops, slate stamped concrete floors, tin roof, mini-ductless cool/heat, paved driveway, dog run, 11+ acres, and every window you look out has a view of the river. The magic of this home cannot be put into words, you have to be there to truly believe it.
Towson, MD

334 Ridge Avenue

334 Ridge Avenue

Conveniently located in the heart of Towson, this updated home is truly unique with its spacious interior, main level open floor plan, high ceilings & exceptional exterior. Since purchasing this home, the Sellers have installed central A/C, updated the kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & 42+G- cabinetry, added a full bath in the basement, replaced the windows, flooring, hot water heater & more! Downstairs, the lower level (with walk-out steps) has a bonus room & a full bath. Outside, you will find a charming front porch & a backyard to talk about! Fully fenced with plenty of space, the backyard is perfect for entertaining & enjoying outdoor games. The location of this home cannot be beat +GG close to major commuter routes & walking distance to a variety of restaurants, shopping & activities in downtown Towson. Detached 2-car garage sold as is. One year home warranty included! Be sure to check it out before it+GGs gone!
Madison, WI
Madison Today

These houses are for sale in Madison

(MADISON, WI) Looking for a house in Madison? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
1339 SW 151st Terrace

1339 SW 151st Terrace

Welcome to New River Estates! This home offers all that Western Sunrise has to offer, A+ Rated schools, close to shopping and major highways. This is a magnificent opportunity to own a single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Sunrise Florida with a 2 car garage. Don't miss this opportunity to transform this fixer upper into your perfect dream home!
11995 SW 36TH St

11995 SW 36TH St

Beautifully remodeled vintage 2 story house in the heart of Worthington Springs, Fl. Home features 4 bedrooms & 3 baths.All new windows, floor coverings, kitchen cabinets, appliances and much more. Relax on either of the 2 porches. Lots of windows for natural light. Large living room. Dining room large enough for all the family to gather. Freshly painted, new roof and new vinyl siding.Only about 20 minutes to Gainesville, Fl.
Deerfield Beach, FL

4441 SW 11th Pl

4441 SW 11th Pl

Ready to move in! 3/2.5 Townhouse in desirable Waterways community in Deerfield Beach. New stainless steel appliances, new laminate floors up-stairs, tile floors downstairs. Newer washer and dryer. Enjoy this ample screened-in patio with beautiful tile floors. Your pets are welcome at The Waterways, up to 3 cats or dogs, no aggressive breeds. Storage room and hurricane shutters. Security gate manned 24/7. This community boasts 2 clubhouses, 2 pools, 2 playgrounds, BBQ area, fitness center, plus basketball, tennis and volleyball courts. Maintenance fee includes roof, building exterior, landscaping, internet and cable, including HBO!. Driveway accommodates 2 cars. This is a great home at a great price. Come see it today!
Spring Grove, IL

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $564,900

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $564,900

We're pleased to present the opportunity to acquire a rare gem property in the highly demanded Forest Ridge Estates of Spring Grove, IL! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath house comes with an open floor plan with lots of upgrades. The family room welcomes you with soaring ceiling, a wall of windows, floor to ceiling fire place and gleaming hardwood floors. The office includes double French doors with built in shelving and a desk perfect for those e-learning or working from home. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, boasting an abundance of cherry cabinets, a granite counter top island, and high end SS appliances. The kitchen connects to a sun-room and large deck overlooking the backyard. The spacious master suite has an attached bathroom with jacuzzi, a separate shower, double bowl vanity and a walk in closet. The 2nd floor of the home includes a large loft, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement is fully finished with brand new carpet throughout, a wine cellar, bedroom and bathroom and a walk out basement patio. Some of the recent upgrades include: new electrical, recently painted throughout, resurfaced hard wood floors, new control4 home audio throughout, extensive land scaping, new roofing, siding, gutters, hot water tank, and well pump all replaced within last 2.5 years. This home comes with a 3 car garage and a huge yard with lots of privacy and beautiful views. Property also includes a 10 zone sprinkler system. Don't miss this great opportunity and don't be the last to schedule your visit today!
4342 SW 17th TER

4342 SW 17th TER

Large corner lot fenced in yard with extra carport plus the one car garage with hardwood floors throughout main floor. Two bedroom one bath on main floor with a 3rd bedroom (open w/egress) and family room in basement w/an extra storage room.
1248 Half Street SW

1248 Half Street SW

Investor Alert!!!! Great opportunity to own a piece of real estate in the growing SW water front, 1.5 blocks from National's Stadium. Opportunity for developers to convert this RF-1 property into two condos or turn it into a beautiful, renovated single family house for the end owner. Front yard, rear deck, and parking slab makes this lot a great blank canvas, where the possibilities are only limited by your creative abilities.
Germantown, MDpenfedrealty.com

13722 Dunbar Ter, Germantown, MD, 20874

Welcome to 13722 Dunbar Terrace! This gorgeous three level, three bedroom townhome has been beautifully maintained. Concrete driveway leads you straight into your front entry, single car garage. Enter through the garage doors into the lower level of the home complete with powder room. The enormous bonus room holds endless possibilities. The first upper level is where it all begins. The huge living room, with gas fireplace, separate dining area, and beautiful country kitchen with space for an additional dining space. Beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and peninsula bar. The upper most level is where all of the bedrooms are located. Along with the ensuite primary bathroom and the second full bathroom in the hallway. All bedrooms have gleaming hardwood flooring that matches the living room and foyer. This home won't last long so schedule your private tour today!
Ruston, LA

3012 Canal Street

3012 Canal Street

Call Today This Will Not Last Long! - This country french home located in the French Quarters Subdivision offers: Large rooms, Wood floors, Tray ceilings, Gas log fireplace, Large crown molding, Large fenced in back yard, Granite, Stainless steel appliances,Jacuzzi tub, and much more! To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
5066 NW 100th Terrace

5066 NW 100th Terrace

OPEN HOUSE 6/12 11:30-3:30 Immaculately maintained single family home in NORTH SPRINGS! Once you pull up you'll notice the great curb appeal, lush tropical landscaping, and brick paver driveway. Walk through the double door entrance into a great open layout with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Neutral 20x20 porcelain tile in the main living areas and dark wood flooring in the formal living room. Nicely updated eat in kitchen with white cabinets w/ pullout shelves, granite counter-tops and newer stainless appliances. Double door entrance into the owners suite with amazing pool and water views. The master has vaulted ceilings, walk in his and hers closets, an en-suite bathroom with a dual sink vanity, soaking tub and walk in shower with a sliding glass door out to the pool area.