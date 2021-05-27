2017 SW Pembroke LN

Cancel
Searching for a quality custom built home w/ a fantastic layout, soft colors, meticulous maintenance & mid-century charm? Generously sized rooms, lots of natural light, closets & built-ins everywhere, stunning handmade walnut cabinets, pristine hardwood, pocket doors, laundry chute & more. Fully updated kitchen, main bath completely renovated, top-to-bottom restoration of all ceilings, walls, crown molding & trim. Professionally designed & installed large patio & low-maintenance landscaping w/ new lawn.

Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

10860 Boca Woods Ln

Immaculate 3/3 single family pool home with two master bedrooms. Property has been completely remodeled with custom features galore. Property features include: 6ft x 3ft designers tiles, high-end custom kitchen cabinets with cambria counter tops, GE Caf stainless appliances & wine bar, All impact windows & doors, custom PARADISE grill outdoor kitchen w/Tiki hut, heated salt water pool w/jacuzzi jetted bench, travertine pool deck, complete home protection camera's, ring front door, star tec epoxy garage, private fenced back yard, corner lot,& 2 car garage plus golf cart garage. this home was remodeled to live in with the best quality materials and fixtures. Everything in this home is brand new.
Real Estatechoosethepricegroup.com

1261 Gilmore Ln

Welcome to one of the most adorable and well maintained home on the Gilmore Lane. This cozy home with tons of storage, starts with a spacious living room with coat closet, a dining area to entertain your guests, and a kitchen with great views to the backyard. The 3 bedrooms are spacious, with deep closets and extra storage in the hallway. Need more storage? Check out the storage room attached in the back of the house! The backyard is perfect for entertainment being completely fenced in.The garage does have a built-in quick service oil change, not currently in use.This home is a must see! Don't wait any longer and schedule your appointment today.
Charles Town, WVdayhometeam.com

90 Killian Ln

Welcome home to 90 Killian Ln! Located in the heart of Charles Town near shops, restaurants, and many other amenities is the quaint community of Demory Farm. A welcoming front porch, newly painted shutters, and fresh landscaping invite you into this single-owner 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. There's no shortage of space with 3,500 livable square feet and more room to expand in the partially finished walk-up basement that already has a finished rec room and full bath. The kitchen features tile flooring, tall cabinets, silestone countertops, a pantry, recessed lighting, and an island with additional seating. The generous family room has a gas fireplace and built-in surround sound speakers. A separate office, dining room, and living room round out the main level, all of which have 9 ft ceilings. Off the kitchen is the 20x20 composite deck that overlooks the well-manicured and fenced backyard. The upper level has a large owner's suite with enormous walk-in closet and bathroom featuring Corian counter tops and a jetted tub. Three other good-sized bedrooms, a hall bath with double sink, and a laundry room complete the upstairs. With so much space and a neutral color palate throughout, come take a look and make this move-in ready home your own! *Lawn Doctor contract conveys (4 treatments left). Propane tank just filled and remainder will convey.*
Real Estateseybothteamhomes.com

2 Wellfield Rd

So many updates in the past twelve years will amaze the buyer looking for a 'move-in' condition home! From the curb appeal to the interior, this home deserves attention. From the corner lot with lush landscaping, irrigation, the newer roof, windows and doors, paved driveway, fresh paint to the covered entry way, you will feel welcome and at home. The kitchen remodel is the heart of this home with Wolf gas cooktop, quartz counters, Kraftmaid cabinetry, stainless appliances, center island, built-in desk and slider to deck. A large living room features wood burning fireplace and opens to the dining room with slider. Home office on your list? This one on the main level is filled with natural light. Upstairs has three bedrooms - the primary one boasts three closets and private bath. Need play space? The lower level is partially finished. There is a two car garage, outdoor shower, storage shed, solar panels, generator and more. Located near fresh water lake for swimming, kayaking, fishing.
Real Estatethervagroup.com

9424 Lockberry Ridge Loop

Welcome home !!! This beautiful 3bd 2.5ba sitting on 1.3 Acres in Hollymeade subdivision. Turn key home allows you to move right in with a quick close. Natural light shining throughout the spacious first floor, TONS of windows overlooking your beautiful private backyard! Enjoy the freshly painted interior, Beautiful laminate floors throughout the first floor, large laundry utility room tons of storage. You will fall in love with the screened on porch overlooking your privately wooded lot. Upstairs will not disappoint with brand new carpet, freshly painted rooms and large Primary bedroom with generous walk in closet. Owner just replaced HVAC unit. Do not miss the opportunity to see this home well maintained home, schedule your private tour today!
North Providence, RIanytimerealty.com

56 Andover Street

This beautiful, spacious and sought after Town House is only three years young! Located in a quiet residential North Providence neighborhood, this wonderfully kept condo is nearby to all the conveniences. Every unit is an end unit with 12 total units over 6 buildings. Each unit has it's own individual driveway, attached garage, and a nice little deck out back. Outside is perfectly maintained and looks brand new. The interior is very nice with gleaming bamboo flooring throughout the first floor. The main level features an open floor plan and plenty of windows letting in lots of natural light, a like-new kitchen with granite countertops and a useful island, and a half bath for your guests. Upstairs there are two generously sized bedrooms with large closets and a large full bath, as well as washer & dryer hookups for laundry. This unit has an energy efficient gas hot air heating system and central A/C. Totally turn key and maintenance free, centrally located, with a single family feel and all under $300k with a very reasonable $200/mo HOA. Call today!
Broadlands, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

21527 Harvest Green Terrace

Welcome home to Broadlands! Beautiful move-in ready 3 level townhome in a quiet cul-de-sac with attached garage that backs to trees. Enjoy fresh paint, new carpet, new fixtures and more! The main level is open and airy with plenty of natural light. Spacious and modern white kitchen with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, ample pantry space and a large island. The breakfast room is just off the kitchen and leads out to the refinished deck, which faces trees and offers privacy screens. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with soaring vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, large walk-in closet and updated ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and the hall bathroom round out the top floor. Plenty of room for guests or working from home! Head downstairs to the flexible rec room that offers recessed lighting, gorgeous stained concrete floors, beautiful custom built-in's and a gas fireplace. Head outside to your private yard with a new brick paver patio! The yard could be easily fully fenced as both neighbors have already added fences. New windows on the front of the home, plus new sliding glass doors. New gutters being installed. New Water Heater. Enjoy all the Broadland amenities including 3 Community Pools, 9, Tennis Courts, Nature Center, Community Center (rentable for private functions), Fitness Center, 23 Tot lots, 150 Acres of trails, wetlands, & wildlife preserves for biking, walking, Professional landscaping, Community Newsletter, Community Events (concerts, movies, seasonal celebrations). Elementary school across the street via tunnel. Close to shopping including Trader Joe's, Loudoun One, Target, Whole Foods. Wegmans nearby! Near Leesburg Premium Outlets, Dulles Town Center, and more! Easy access to Dulles Toll Road, Sterling and Leesburg. A beautiful community, with plenty of parking and nature all around. Come see your new home today!
Sun Prairie, WImadison

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $359,900

Showings Start 6/10 @12:00PM. Terrific Sun Prairie Ranch Home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Gorgeous views overlooking the 7 acre pond from the home & new concrete patio. This well appointed home has a large kitchen w/separate dining that flows into the sunroom! The spacious primary bedroom suite boasts a large walk-in closet & full bathroom w/walk-in shower. 10’ ceiling’s in living room w/fireplace & large windows letting in an abundance of natural light. Another main level bedroom w/dedicated full bath. Huge main level laundry room! Lower level features the 3rd bedroom, adjacent bonus room (could be an office or workout area), spacious bathroom, & some unfinished space for storage or future bedroom and rec space! Spectacular sunset views and wildlife await. See feature sheet for more.
Real Estatebayareahomesearch.com

3013 Mary Helen Ln

Welcome to 3013 Helen Mary Lane there has been extensive work done to make this your buyers next home. The Kitchen area has over 100k in recent upgrades for the Buyer that loves good food and entertainment Custom made cabinetry, Kitchen Island and Stainless Steel Appliances highlight the Kitchen space. The Master Bedroom and Bath are sunny and Bright and the feeling of home permeates the whole atmosphere. This Property will not last long on the market. This home is Better than New and has more to offer in the living space than new construction. The sellers have prepared this home meticulously for the discriminating buyer. Hurry Will not Last Long!
Real Estatechaplinwilliams.com

6581 Silk Leaf Ln

This stunning, single owner property feels like home the minute you pull up. The living room is warm and inviting, centered by a wood-burning fireplace. A spacious breakfast area looks out to the backyard and flows into the kitchen, where you'll find 42'' wood cabinets, over-sized pantry, and updated appliances. The laundry room has been fully upgraded with built-in cabinets with a folding table for extra counter space. The elegant dining room has an abundance of natural light with pliers to separate from the living room area. The master bedroom is large with no lack of storage, including a separate walk-in custom shelving closet and additional linen closet located in the en suite. You'll enjoy the back screened in patio , so bring your coffee and wine to make this house your home.
Germantown, MDpenfedrealty.com

13722 Dunbar Ter, Germantown, MD, 20874

Welcome to 13722 Dunbar Terrace! This gorgeous three level, three bedroom townhome has been beautifully maintained. Concrete driveway leads you straight into your front entry, single car garage. Enter through the garage doors into the lower level of the home complete with powder room. The enormous bonus room holds endless possibilities. The first upper level is where it all begins. The huge living room, with gas fireplace, separate dining area, and beautiful country kitchen with space for an additional dining space. Beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and peninsula bar. The upper most level is where all of the bedrooms are located. Along with the ensuite primary bathroom and the second full bathroom in the hallway. All bedrooms have gleaming hardwood flooring that matches the living room and foyer. This home won't last long so schedule your private tour today!
Real Estateexitrealestategallery.com

18 Pinelark Ln

This spacious home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan, dining, living and family room. Spacious kitchen withbreakfast bar and covered patio. NOTE: bedroom floor has large crack, A/C needs replacement and flooring is needed. Buyer to complete due diligence and verify all HOA information if applicable prior to offer, sold as is no inspectioncontingency.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

5066 NW 100th Terrace

OPEN HOUSE 6/12 11:30-3:30 Immaculately maintained single family home in NORTH SPRINGS! Once you pull up you'll notice the great curb appeal, lush tropical landscaping, and brick paver driveway. Walk through the double door entrance into a great open layout with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Neutral 20x20 porcelain tile in the main living areas and dark wood flooring in the formal living room. Nicely updated eat in kitchen with white cabinets w/ pullout shelves, granite counter-tops and newer stainless appliances. Double door entrance into the owners suite with amazing pool and water views. The master has vaulted ceilings, walk in his and hers closets, an en-suite bathroom with a dual sink vanity, soaking tub and walk in shower with a sliding glass door out to the pool area.
Real Estateviewlascruceshomes.com

2945 Maddox Loop

Live in luxury in this exquisite award-winning Tuscan signature style custom home. Upon entering you will be immediately drawn in by the magnificent groin vault in the grand foyer that flows into a decadent great room with exposed trusses, wood ceilings, and majestic light fixtures. Overindulgence and superior craftsmanship are reflected by the opulent kitchen, custom doors, nichos, archways, hand-painted accents, granite counters throughout, and outstanding architectural features including hardwood flooring that flows into the luxurious master suite with a unique brick wall, richly appointed bathroom, and massive walking closet. Entertain in style in the extravagant home cinema, or as you enter the signature outdoor sanctuary into the open-air interior courtyard with exposed beams, outdoor dining, built-in BBQ grill and bar, open and semi-enclosed living spaces, water features, fireplace, and landscaped yard with manicured grounds and fire pit. The perfect setting to enjoy Las Cruces' idyllic sunsets.
Real Estatebhhstownerealty.com

1301 Rolfe LN

Exceptional 4,700 sq foot Bay Colony home abundant with charm. Six bedrooms, five bathrooms. Chef's kitchen with quartz countertops, and stainless appliances. Huge great room, dining room, formal living room, a flex room, and four bedrooms on the first floor. Plenty of outdoor space with firepit and a solar heated saltwater pool. Two large bedrooms upstairs. Hardwood floors throughout the living space. 2 Brand New HVAC systems and 2 newer water heaters. Park your bikes and golf cart in the garage for easy access to Bay and Beach. Generator hookup and more! A must see!
Tenniscasabellagroupfl.com

8129 Breeze Cove Ln

Live your best life in the highly desirable gated Spanish architecture style community of Sandpointe in the heart of Doctor Phillips. This town home is situated just a hop, skip and a jump from the amazing amenities such as the community pool, fitness studio, tennis courts and bocce court. For your peace of mind, the HOA will take care of the lawn maintenance. No more mowing in the hot Florida sun. Also, included in the HOA, is a termite bond, all exterior maintenance, and, you'll be delighted to know, the unit has a brand new tile roof installed earlier this month. Enjoy evening strolls down the famed Restaurant Row on Sand Lake Rd and enjoy nightly culinary adventures, craft cocktails and original music. Easy to show, so don't delay, get in your car now and don't miss the opportunity for stress free living in Central Florida.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

6188 Laurel Ln #A

Spacious, corner unit with 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large screened in patio, in a well maintained development. This 2 story town home has a large master bedroom on the first floor and 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom on the second floor. Oversized loft space on the second floor can be easily converted to a 4th bedroom.
Real Estatefoxroach.com

4005 EVANS LN

Welcome to this beautiful three-bedroom 1 bath brick twin located on a desirable street in Drexel Hill. The 1st floor offers a large Living room and large Dining room with beautiful hard wood flooring and coat closet. The wainscoting brings a handsome design to the updated eat in Kitchen. Kitchen offers a gas stove, dishwasher updated kitchen cabinets and plenty of counter space with an outside entrance to the rear level yard with a patio. The second floor offers three nice size bedrooms all with hardwood floors, full tile bath and hall linen closet. The basement is beautifully finished with plenty of storage with exit door with stairs leading to the outside back yard. Utility room offers /work room with washer and dryer included and extra storage. Property has been loving kept up by the seller. The fenced in front yard is great for entertaining, children and animals. Shed is included. House has Central Air. Window AC in the living room is for back up AC when they do not want to cool the whole house. Private driveway for two cars finishes off the great property. Hot Water Heater is approximately 1 year old, Heater is 4 years old. Wall Mirror and dehumidifier in basement are included.
Real Estatejeffcookrealestate.com

243 S Bruns Ave

A modern, 4-story, end unit townhome conveniently located on S. Bruns Avenue, near the new streetcar stop. Only 2 miles into Uptown Charlotte! This home features 9-foot ceilings on all floors, & offers an attached 2-car tandem garage and driveway. Main floor is flooded with natural light w/ LVP flooring throughout. Kitchen features quartz countertops, 42" dark gray painted Shaker-style cabinets, a large stainless-steel sink with modern chrome Moen faucet, GE Stainless steel appliances with gas range and French door fridge, double trash pullout, and LED under-cabinet lighting. All full bathrooms feature ceramic tile floors, raised vanities with quartz counters, dark gray painted cabinets, modern Moen chrome fixtures. Premier Bath has tiled shower. 4th floor includes Rec-room with powder room plus a large Rooftop Terrace. Laundry closet with tiled floor and GE white stacked washer and dryer. All staircases include stained oak treads & flat black wrought-iron balusters.
Real Estatefoxroach.com

68 WHEATSHEAF LN

Welcome home to 68 Wheatsheaf Lane! This meticulously maintained end unit boasts great features such as a main floor master with en suite bath hardwood floors throughout, walk-out basement (window and a door) and spacious private deck. Upon entry into the lovely home you'll find a perfect office space, the half bath and laundry room to your right and entry into the garage and double-door coat closet to your left. Continue down the hallway to the updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and gorgeous white cabinets. The open entry into the dining room offers easy access for entertaining purposes with an open floor plan into the family room featuring soaring ceilings and gas fireplace. Off the family room are the sliding glass doors opening up to the spacious deck out back with plenty of room for entertaining and lots of privacy. The main floor master bedroom and bathroom are tucked away yet super convenient. The master bathroom includes double sinks, a soak-in tub with separate shower area and a huge walk-in closet. On the second level you will marvel at the two generously-sized bedrooms that offer plenty of natural light, and the second full bathroom. The walk-out basement is perfect for those looking to have a second outdoor entertaining area. Imagine spending your summer nights outdoors with this perfect end unit. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity for maintenance-free living in Methacton School District Worcester Township. Seller prefers end of July settlement. Offers will be reviewed as they are submitted. Only showings on Friday will be from 3 to 5:00 at the open house -- appointments all day Saturday and Sunday -- open house Sunday. Professional Photos should be available by Tuesday 6/8.