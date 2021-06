Use one or both of these simple Microsoft Excel macros to list all the sheets in an Excel workbook. Whether your Microsoft Excel workbook has three sheets or 50, knowing what you have is important. Some complex applications require detailed documentation that includes sheet names. For those times when a quick look isn't good enough, and you must have a list, you have a couple of options: You can go the manual route, which would be tedious and need updating every time you made a change. Or you can run a quick VBA procedure. In this article, I'll show you easily modified code that generates a list of sheet names and hyperlinks. There are other ways to generate a list, but I prefer the VBA method because it's automated and easy to modify to suit individual requirements.