2333 SE 53rd Street

Nestled in Capitol Hill's celebrated Seward Square, in-bounds for BRENT ES, this majestic rowhouse lives up to its storied surroundings. Welcome to 503 Seward Square SE, a 4-bed, 3-bath urban escape-set over four levels-where contemporary conveniences and historic charm collide. The main house offers 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms over 3 levels, while the lower level is a fully self-contained, 1-bed, 1-bath rental unit with its own C of O. Step inside the main house and instantly be captivated by the exposed brick, wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings, and new hardwood floors that combine to make you feel right at home. The home's flexible and open floor plan is the perfect backdrop for all of life's moments-whether you're looking to entertain friends or unwind after a long day. Outfitted with modern appliances, an island, and plenty of storage, the open kitchen overlooks the elegant dining area that's designed for special occasions and everyday dinners alike. Take the stairs to find the home's first two bedrooms-each as spacious as they are sunlit. Don't miss the front bedroom, which features a hidden murphy bed and a nook with exposed brick. Another level up, the expansive Owner's Suite is a sight to behold with its own wood-burning fireplace, sitting area, and en-suite bath. The home's many surprises don't stop there, though. Head down to the basement to enter into your very own apartment with its own Certificate of Occupancy. And last but not least: at a time when the demand for outdoor space continues to soar, this home offers an idyllic back deck and patio. Set in coveted Capitol Hill, this home enjoys one of the best locations in all of DC. Just moments from the Metro, an array of verdant parks, iconic Eastern Market, and Brent Elementary School, Seward Square connects its residents with some of the city's most vibrant attractions. Stroll the tree-lined streets at your doorstep, sample the neighborhood's eclectic culinary scene, discover the rich history around you, and run everyday errands with ease. A home fit for the modern, discerning buyer, 503 Seward Square SE is the can't-miss opportunity of the season. And just like summer, it won't last forever! Don't miss out on the chance to make this one-of-kind home yours today. Updates: Brick repointing: Back in 2014; Front 2017 New windows: Back 2014; Front 2017 Roof and glass skylight: 2016 Re-lined the 4 fireplaces: 2014 Backyard: pavers in 2014; patio 2020 New wood floors on main level: 2015.