2333 SE 53rd Street

reecenichols.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis stunning ranch home that features a Remodeled Kitchen, Vinyl Flooring, and Roof. House is super nice with new flooring throughout the kitchen and dining area, updated with new paint and varnished trim, open living room, including 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on the main, family room, finished basement. Double car garage w/ updated garage floor & carport, nice shed to store tools, sits on 1.07 acres located just outside of town!

www.reecenichols.com
Economy
Real Estate
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

40 SE 9th Ave

TROPICAL PARADISE! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is approximately 1900 sq. ft. (with added laundry room) that includes updated kitchen and baths, a large Florida room, a large laundry room, plenty of storage space, and a spacious 2 car garage. The home is surrounded by lush tropical landscaping, including a very large pool area with many seating options. Excellent location near all types of shopping, many restaurants, and a short (approximately 7 to 10 minute) drive to the beach. This home boasts the best of Florida, inside and out.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

257 SE 6th Avenue

Open the front door & let the charm wash over you! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath plus 2 half bath fully renovated Old Florida home has it all! Loaded with extras & interesting features beginning with the statement flagstone circular driveway that makes the perfect welcoming entry. Inside you will find such delightful appointments as a kitchen stacked with high end appliances including a double oven/convection oven, living area boasting a new bar area & refreshment center, a whole house sound system, gorgeous marble fireplace, master bath featuring a large total quartz steam shower & self cleaning Jacuzzi tub, built out closets in all bedrooms & so much more! The list goes on. All of this pales in comparison to the outdoor entertainment space that lives like a resort! Get ready to party.
Spring Grove, ILLake Geneva Regional News

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $564,900

We're pleased to present the opportunity to acquire a rare gem property in the highly demanded Forest Ridge Estates of Spring Grove, IL! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath house comes with an open floor plan with lots of upgrades. The family room welcomes you with soaring ceiling, a wall of windows, floor to ceiling fire place and gleaming hardwood floors. The office includes double French doors with built in shelving and a desk perfect for those e-learning or working from home. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, boasting an abundance of cherry cabinets, a granite counter top island, and high end SS appliances. The kitchen connects to a sun-room and large deck overlooking the backyard. The spacious master suite has an attached bathroom with jacuzzi, a separate shower, double bowl vanity and a walk in closet. The 2nd floor of the home includes a large loft, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement is fully finished with brand new carpet throughout, a wine cellar, bedroom and bathroom and a walk out basement patio. Some of the recent upgrades include: new electrical, recently painted throughout, resurfaced hard wood floors, new control4 home audio throughout, extensive land scaping, new roofing, siding, gutters, hot water tank, and well pump all replaced within last 2.5 years. This home comes with a 3 car garage and a huge yard with lots of privacy and beautiful views. Property also includes a 10 zone sprinkler system. Don't miss this great opportunity and don't be the last to schedule your visit today!
Real Estatesuejohnsonteam.com

603 25th Street SE Willmar Twp, MN 56201

Beautiful, well-maintained 4BR, 2BA split-level home in a great neighborhood! Good sized kitchen flows nicely into separate dining area and out to a brand new deck overlooking the backyard. The backyard is fully fenced making it perfect for your little ones or pets. This home offers great sized bedrooms and plenty of storage space as well as a bathroom on each level. The large finished room in the basement makes a great family room and/or office space. Many, many updates to this house with the furnace, washer, dryer, stove, fridge and garbage disposal all 2018 or newer!
Grocery & Supermaketmandelwillsell.com

8940 NW 53rd Ct

Amazing 1 story Corner Lot Villa home in a Gated Community. Beautiful Lake View backyard. This home features tile floors all over the house, open kitchen, gas range, high ceiling spacious living room. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, master bathroom has separate vanities and shower areas. Washer/dryer in the garage. The community has pool, tot lot. 1 cars garage and 2 cars driveway. Great convenient location close to school, supermarkets, and restaurants. OPEN HOUSE on 6/13 SUNDAY 1PM-3:30PM. MUST wear a MASK for safety to others.
Real Estatepontevedrafocus.com

515 SE 50TH St

Though this one-owner custom home was built in 2001, everything has been so methodically maintained 3252 sq ft under roof and 8 years ago added detached garage. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home sits on 2 acres. Home features 2 car garage and detached is 2 car. Quiet country living at its finest! This beautiful and spacious home has so much to offer! Large living area vaulted ceiling features T & G cypress gives a feeling of grandeur, while the wood burning fireplace makes the room so cozy on those cool days.An open kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of counter space! Appliances 3 years old. The sun room is perfect for sipping a nice cup of coffee while you gaze out to the property...it features wood look ceramic tile. 4th bedroom used as family room but does conform with closet. Master bedroom has trayed ceiling. Jacuzzi, toilet room and large walk-in-closet which is poured concrete walls for emergency precautions. Perfect for entertaining and grilling out! The home,detached garage and out building freshly painted (exterior). 4 " submersible well. Fenced. The detached garage offers lots of storage and a bonus room. Out building 12x20. If you want your own piece of paradise, this is the home for you.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

1614 26th Place SE #2

OPEN HOUSE Saturday 6/12 12-3pm WOW! Welcome to 26th Place, Randle Heights trendy new condo community, perfectly tucked away right off of Pennsylvania Ave and convenient to all the city has to offer. This 1 year young, 2 level condo is AMAZING! Custom brick walls sprinkled throughout, beautiful hardwood flooring covering the entire home and an awesome open concept perfect for entertaining. On the main level you'll find a large kitchen featuring beautiful bright quartz counters, 42" shaker style cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The main level also features a spacious dining and living room, a full bathroom and an additional bedroom/den with a nice sized deck. Upstairs you'll find a large Owners suite and two additional generous sized bedrooms. Ideally located for an easy commute, just minutes to 695, 395 and 295. Quick access to Eastern Market, Old Town Alexandria and the National harbor.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1600 SE 15th St #612

Rarely available penthouse south facing with water views from every room. New air conditioning, washer/dryer in unit, impact windows and doors. Community offers a waterfront pool, BBQ area, gym & sauna. Convenient location; minute to the beach and airport. Vacant and easy to show.
Real Estateviewlascruceshomes.com

1696 Vista Del Cerro

Stunning southwest charm at its finest! This custom built home welcomes you as you walk in the 8' front door with a stunning foyer featuring a designer wrought iron ceiling & light treatment. Enter into the generously sized family room with kiva-style gas fireplace, beautiful tongue & groove herringbone wood ceilings accented with vigas. As you glance out the large pella windows, you'll begin to enjoy the magnificent mountain views with the city lights below. This room opens to the kitchen & dining area. The chef's kitchen features 2-tone wood cabinetry, 6-burner gas cooktop, wine frig, gorgeous granite island & counters plus a variety of lighting options. The adjacent dining area includes a designer ceiling, large view window & hickory wood flooring. The large owners suite has wood look tile flooring, patio access, designer ceiling treatment, huge en suite bath plus a recently added ''retreat'' room to be used in any number of ways. There are 2 guest bedrooms, 2 addl baths & a large flex room that can be use.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1028 SE 13th Ter

Seeking privacy, personality & views? Connecting Cordova & SE 13th amazing walled & gated property has to be seen to be appreciated! Renound Custom builder renovations offer move-in opportunity with room to expand if desired.Cordova side offers expansive green-space,driveway & motorcourt.Lot 250 deep x 75 ft permitted waterfront. Home designed to capture long waterway views from large outside terrace & balcony for outdoor entertaining overlooking private court yard pool. Accommodations include family room, beamed ceilings & fireplace (accessing front terrace) adjacent dining room (great views), true Chef's kitchen with professional grade appliances.3 secondary bedrooms, private Master Retreat with vaulted/beamed ceilings, custom closets & spa bath.Lower level club/media room accessing pool.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

3216 SE 12th St #2

Rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor unit. Very nicely updated with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and updated bathrooms. Screen porch overlooks the ICW/ Lettuce Lake. This is a small quiet building located walking distance to the beach. Currently there is availability to get a boat slip but there is generally a waiting list. Cost is only 225.00/ quarter. The maximum size boat allowed is 25'. These slips have direct ocean access with no fixed bridges. Complex offers a beautiful heated pool and barbecue area all in a tropical setting. The seawall, dock and pool pavers were recently raised and redone. Everything is paid for. Please Note: This is a co-op - cash buyers only. 42 years left on the land lease. Maintenance fee includes land lease.
viewlascruceshomes.com

5975 Angus Road , Se

Fully fenced Deming Ranchette area, country feeling, but minutes from town Home needs some work that seller started and needs completion. View of the mountains and room for gardens. A shed and large workshop are included . Front of home has large patios and the lot has ample parking or space for volley ball or badminton.
Home & Gardenbocaratonrealestate.com

3320 NW 53rd Circle

A rare modern move in renovated gem located in the highly desirable Woodfield Country Club! This newly remodeled 4 bedroom courtyard home with pool and guest house features a new roof, new A/C unit and water heater, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, new interior and exterior lighting fixtures, new landscaping and so much more! A double height foyer welcomes you into this sun drenched home with vaulted ceilings, spacious rooms and designer finishes. The kitchen is the heart of the home and this beautifully designed kitchen is the perfect blend of high design and function with its new cabinets, quartz countertops and backsplash and new appliances. The first floor master suite has sliding glass doors opening onto the patio, a huge walk in closet and a spectacular remodeled master bath with.
Real Estatelewkepartners.com

750 SE Memorial Drive SE

This is a very well maintained home. Nice size rooms large family room and kitchen, great location close to schools; All appliances stay. solid community. The house is being sold as is. Listing information © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data LLC. Listing provided courtesy of Williamson Realty Solutions In. ©...
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

20 SE 11th St

CYPRESS HARBOR GEM! Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bath Ocean access waterfront pool home. New Aluminum Hip & flat roof 20117, 200 AMP Square D Electric in 2020, Exterior painted in 2017, Interior painted in 2021. New dock/pilings in 2016, Seawall T-Joints in 2021, 2 car garage with extended work tool/bench area. 2 Zone A/C, Many improvements including Canvas Patio awning over bar, grass, landscape, sprinklers and timer box. New Impact front door in 2020. Backyard oasis with built in BBQ & Bar. This is a boaters dream house. COPB is replacing the SE 5th Ave bridge now, adding 2 feet of clearance! Please get here quickly, this home will not last long.
Beauty & Fashionmandelwillsell.com

3210 SE 10th St #3B

Just a short stroll to the beach and located on a quiet residential street, watch the sunset from your canal and garden view balcony. Nicely updated in an elegant fashion, this condo features a renovated kitchen and updated bathrooms. The living area includes a built in paneled wall with additional storage and a large subzero wine cooler with two refrigerated drawers. The completely new air-conditioning system was installed a couple weeks ago. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet and canal views. All of the windows and doors are impact glass. Convenient underground parking and extra storage are also featured. This condo has a washer and dryer inside the unit. Boat parking is subject to availability. The pool area has tables, chairs, a barbeque, and a clubhouse with a gym.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

503 Seward Square SE

Nestled in Capitol Hill's celebrated Seward Square, in-bounds for BRENT ES, this majestic rowhouse lives up to its storied surroundings. Welcome to 503 Seward Square SE, a 4-bed, 3-bath urban escape-set over four levels-where contemporary conveniences and historic charm collide. The main house offers 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms over 3 levels, while the lower level is a fully self-contained, 1-bed, 1-bath rental unit with its own C of O. Step inside the main house and instantly be captivated by the exposed brick, wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings, and new hardwood floors that combine to make you feel right at home. The home's flexible and open floor plan is the perfect backdrop for all of life's moments-whether you're looking to entertain friends or unwind after a long day. Outfitted with modern appliances, an island, and plenty of storage, the open kitchen overlooks the elegant dining area that's designed for special occasions and everyday dinners alike. Take the stairs to find the home's first two bedrooms-each as spacious as they are sunlit. Don't miss the front bedroom, which features a hidden murphy bed and a nook with exposed brick. Another level up, the expansive Owner's Suite is a sight to behold with its own wood-burning fireplace, sitting area, and en-suite bath. The home's many surprises don't stop there, though. Head down to the basement to enter into your very own apartment with its own Certificate of Occupancy. And last but not least: at a time when the demand for outdoor space continues to soar, this home offers an idyllic back deck and patio. Set in coveted Capitol Hill, this home enjoys one of the best locations in all of DC. Just moments from the Metro, an array of verdant parks, iconic Eastern Market, and Brent Elementary School, Seward Square connects its residents with some of the city's most vibrant attractions. Stroll the tree-lined streets at your doorstep, sample the neighborhood's eclectic culinary scene, discover the rich history around you, and run everyday errands with ease. A home fit for the modern, discerning buyer, 503 Seward Square SE is the can't-miss opportunity of the season. And just like summer, it won't last forever! Don't miss out on the chance to make this one-of-kind home yours today. Updates: Brick repointing: Back in 2014; Front 2017 New windows: Back 2014; Front 2017 Roof and glass skylight: 2016 Re-lined the 4 fireplaces: 2014 Backyard: pavers in 2014; patio 2020 New wood floors on main level: 2015.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1109 SE 12 Terrace

Sought after location in The Cove. Situated close to the beach on oversized 9900 sq.' lot on a tranquil cul-de-sac surrounded by waterfront homes, this tropical retreat with 2285 sq.' living area is anxiously awaiting a new owner that appreciates only the finest of finishes like Polished travertine floors Ceramic tile wood floors, cozy fireplace. New huge master suite 2018, Roof 2013, Electric panel 2016. Impact windows, Pavered outside areas, Lush greenery with 18 majestic palms create a safe, private, zen ambiance. Completely renovated to perfection with acute attention to detail this home has been lovingly and meticulously maintained. Bring your Kayaks and water toys to enjoy the abundance of sea, sand and sun and live the Florida life in style. No HOA. Quick closing possible!
Home & Gardenbocaratonrealestate.com

500 SE Mizner Boulevard #A908

Spectacular MOVE IN READY 2,700 square foot South East corner Penthouse in the newly renovated Townsend Place. 2 full bedrooms, 1 convertible den, 2 1/2 bathrooms.Your home is uniquely positioned to allow for sunrise and sunset views from an enormous wrap-around balcony with pool, golf course and ocean views. Not to mention convenient walking distance to the downtown restaurants and entertainment as well to the ocean.This unit has been recently fully renovated to the highest standards with meticulous attention to detail. The kitchen has quartz countertops, designer cabinets and State of the art Wolf appliances. 2 spacious full Bedrooms: master bedroom with walk-in closet, has its own balcony, full bathroom with bathtub and shower along with top of the line toilet/bidet.
reecenichols.com

2552 SE 33rd TER

Shawnee Heights 4 BR 2.5 bath brick & frame bi-level, walking distance to Lake Shawnee, primary suite, newer roof (approx. 2 years), deck off back is only 1 year old, large chain link fenced yard. Tons of potential here. Schedule an appointment today.