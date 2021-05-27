Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accomack County, VA

Accomack Supervisors To Allocate Grant Funds, Vote on CEO Pay Raise

easternshorepost.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $1.2 million grant awarded through the state’s Community Development Block Grant program will help meet urgent needs on the Eastern Shore related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Accomack County Board of Supervisors at the May 19 meeting authorized Accomack County Administrator Mike Mason to execute the agreement with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and other related documents and advertisements needed to implement the program.

www.easternshorepost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Accomack County, VA
Government
County
Accomack County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Restaurants#Federal Assistance#Housing Assistance#Property Development#Housing Development#Tele Health#Shore Delivery Corps#Esaaa Caa#Anpdc#Cdbg#R H Contracting Inc#Medicaid#Girls Club#Piedmont Aviation#Pell Grant Recipients#County Administrator#County Property#Food Assistance#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Delivery Service
Related
Mahaska County, IAOskaloosa Herald

Mahaska County Board of Supervisors approve funds for local animal shelter

OSKALOOSA — During the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday morning, the board approved a two-year budget plan for the Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter. The animal shelter requested $35,000 for the next two fiscal years. With the contract now approved by the board of supervisors, the animal shelter board will be next to review it.
Blount County, TNDaily Times

Blount County Budget Committee votes to retain tax rate, allocation

The Blount County Budget Committee voted unanimously Monday to retain the property tax rate at $2.47 per $100 of assessed value, as well as its current revenue allocation. The Budget Committee also voted to recommend to the full Blount County Commission spending $62.7 million from the county general fund in 2021-22, with a total budget of $242.3 million, including funding for schools, the public library, highway and bridge maintenance and debt service.
Hilo, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

County seeks public feedback on recovery action plan

The County recovery team has asked Puna residents to provide feedback on an amendment to its recovery action plan in order to receive and additional $23 million in federal funding. Last year, in order to qualify for $83.84 million in federal disaster recovery funds, the county submitted an action plan...
Greenfield, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Divisions emerge on county pay raise

GREENFIELD — Hancock County Commissioners are recommending the most substantial of several possible raises for county employees, saying the county council should move ahead with the increases in 2022 even though it could lead to a decrease in the reserve funds kept on hand in case of financial emergency. “We...
Louisa County, IAMuscatine Journal

Louisa County Supervisors ponder recovery funding uses

WAPELLO — Louisa County officials have a clearer idea about using more than $2.14 million in American Recovery Program Act funding it is eligible to receive, after the board of supervisors received two documents with more details on the program. The board reviewed a question and answer summary of the...
Charitieshrchamber.com

Pandemic Relief Grant Funds

On June 15, 2021, from 2:00 - 3:00 PM, Virginia DHCD will host a how-to-apply webinar for the new FY2022 Virginia Statewide Business District Resurgence Grant Fund, which seeks to advance and accelerate the post-pandemic recovery of Virginia’s business and commercial districts. Specifically, these funds will support historically economically disadvantaged communities and other business districts that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Through expanding organizational and business support grants, funding is envisioned to provide a more inclusive framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization and vitality. Learn more about the webinar and grant program below!
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Continue COVID-19 Relief Fund Discussions

The Washington County Board of Supervisors continued discussion of how federal COVID-19 relief funds will be administered to the county at their meeting Tuesday. Supervisor Marcus Fedler informed the board that the first department head meeting was held last week to review the seven guidelines of how these funds can be spent, which are to support the public health response, address the negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, serve the hardest-hit communities and families, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers, invest in water and sewer infrastructure, and invest in broadband infrastructure. Board Chair Richard Young mentioned that they won’t have a clear view on how they will spend the approximate $4.27 million they’ve been allocated until the final rules are published anticipated this August, “Once that happens, we will know exactly how that money can be spent. Until then, I believe we have to wait until those federal rules get published. So we’ll continue working on this and have it on every week if we need to talk about it.”
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Establish Group to Decide on Federal COVID-19 Funds

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. During open forum, Supervisor Tom Contner reported that Grand Junction Mayor Gerald Herrick has called for a termination of the 28E agreement with the Greene County Recycling program. Contner said Herrick wanted to reduce the collection fees and wanted a new 28E agreement in place. Contner added that Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer was going to attend the recycling organization’s next monthly meeting with a proposal. Currently, the City of Jefferson picks up all recycling materials from the City of Grand Junction.
Politicstelegraphherald.com

Grant County supervisors approve building renovation, fiber optic loop

The Grant County Board of Supervisors recently approved two projects for building renovation work and installation of fiber optic cable. Supervisors approved renovations to the third floor of the Grant County Administration Building in downtown Lancaster to complete a hallway and bathrooms at just over $50,000. The Information Technology and Maintenance departments were moved to the third floor last year to provide social distancing during the pandemic.
Johnson County, WYSheridan Media

Johnson County Allocates One-Percent Funds

Johnson County’s Commissioners voted to make some changes to the recommendations from the One-Percent Committee before allocating those funds at their Tuesday meeting. They discussed the changes they made and why. Commissioner Bob Perry reiterated that he feels the commissioners have made a commitment to the college to help them...
Walton County, GAWalton Tribune

County approves budget, pay raises

MONROE, Ga. — Walton County’s chairman said he thinks property tax rates can be rolled back in a $60.6 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. And county employees will get a pay raise. The Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1....
Lorain County, OHMorning Journal

Lorain County Commissioners allocate $815,000 in CDBG grants

Lorain County commissioners submitted seven projects to be funded as part of their 2021 allotment through the Community Development Block Grant program. Lorain County has a 2021 allotment of $570,000 and identified projects spanning infrastructure along with programming in meeting the needs of residents. Sheffield Lake will receive $129,260 in...
PoliticsNews Register

Commissioners allocate funds to repay trail grants

Only online subscribers may access this article. One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access. For those of you are keeping count... Much of the grief for the Yamhelas Westsider Trail (Trail) could have been avoided if;. Former Commissioners Olson and Primozich should have placed the "Trail"...