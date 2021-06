Meridian High senior Brody Rowbury added another award to his mantle Friday when he was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Idaho Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The 6-foot-11, 290-pound senior led the long-struggling Warriors (20-1) to a history-making season last winter that included the program's first state title since 1992. He racked up 17.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game despite sitting out the fourth quarter of many blowouts. And he shot 60.4% from the field.