Erie County, NY

NYSDEC announces safety improvements at Zoar Valley MUA

By Max Borsuk
springvillejournal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOWANDA – With its spectacular scenery, sheer cliffs, waterfalls and dense forest, Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area has continued to be a destination for hikers, paddlers, fishermen and those who like the outdoors. While beautiful, safety has been an issue at Zoar Valley, with many people losing their lives in accidents at the MUA. Through the efforts of the DEC, the families of people who have died in Zoar Valley and local politicians, actions and improvements have been implemented and will continue to be added to Zoar Valley to help keep all users safe for years to come.

Gowanda, NY
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
