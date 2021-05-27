Cancel
General Motors To Resume Crossover Production In Mexico After Shutdown

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors has announced it will resume production at two of its Mexican plants following lengthy shutdowns due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. The automaker will resume production of the Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain at its San Luis Potosi plant next week, which has been shut down for the past two weeks. It will also resume production of the Chevy Blazer and Chevy Equinox at its Ramos Arizpe Plant in the country next week after it was shut down on May 3rd.

gmauthority.com
