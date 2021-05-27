League of Professional Theatre Women Announce 2021 Awards
Headlining this year’s awards gala will be Estelle Parsons, who will receive a lifetime achievement award. NEW YORK CITY: The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW) have announced that award-winning actor and director Estelle Parsons will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s virtual gala on June 7. Additional honorees for the event include Stephanie Berry, Taylor Reynolds, Meghan Finn, Cookie Jordan, Sheilah Rae, and Mei Anne Teo.www.americantheatre.org