Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

League of Professional Theatre Women Announce 2021 Awards

By Online Editorial Features
americantheatre.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeadlining this year’s awards gala will be Estelle Parsons, who will receive a lifetime achievement award. NEW YORK CITY: The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW) have announced that award-winning actor and director Estelle Parsons will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s virtual gala on June 7. Additional honorees for the event include Stephanie Berry, Taylor Reynolds, Meghan Finn, Cookie Jordan, Sheilah Rae, and Mei Anne Teo.

www.americantheatre.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estelle Parsons
Person
Lucille Lortel
Person
Tracy Letts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonnie And Clyde#Arts Journalism#Documentary Theatre#New York Film Festival#Broadway#Documentary Festival#Lptw#The Actors Studio#The Lee Reynolds Award#The Lucille Lortel Award#Movement Theatre Company#Tank#Lortel Visionary Award#Ruth Morley Design Award#Slave Play#Tcg#American Theatre Magazine#Support American Theatre#Musical Theatre#Women Theatre Designers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Singapore
Related
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...