"Grand Theft Auto 5" has been around for a long time. So long, in fact, that many have grown tired of playing "GTA 5" conventionally and have thus come up with some pretty bizarre ways to enjoy the game and its online components. When a title has existed that long, it can be easy to forget where it started. It may be hard to believe that the fifth entry in the "Grand Theft Auto" series has spanned three console generations, but it does indeed go that far back. It may not come as a surprise, then, that the long life of "GTA Online" is coming to an end for a few older console.