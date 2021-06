Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 946,487 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,647 shares during the period. R1 RCM makes up about 0.7% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $23,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.