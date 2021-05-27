Milwaukee Bucks: 3 keys to success on the road in series vs. Miami Heat
After taking a 2-0 lead over the Miami Heat to open up their first round series, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed into enemy territory. First, the Bucks grinded out a 109-107 overtime victory in Game 1 and then snatched a 132-98 victory in Game 2 and asserted their dominance over the Heat in ways that were reminiscent to last year’s series. Only this time, the shoe is on the other foot for the reigning Eastern Conference champions.behindthebuckpass.com