Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 keys to success on the road in series vs. Miami Heat

By Tyler Schickert
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking a 2-0 lead over the Miami Heat to open up their first round series, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed into enemy territory. First, the Bucks grinded out a 109-107 overtime victory in Game 1 and then snatched a 132-98 victory in Game 2 and asserted their dominance over the Heat in ways that were reminiscent to last year’s series. Only this time, the shoe is on the other foot for the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

behindthebuckpass.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Home Advantage#Night Time#The Milwaukee Bucks#Eastern Conference#Heat Home#Nba Finals#American Airlines Arena#Home Court Advantage#Home Court Advantage#3 Point Range#Lead#Success#Barrage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Bucks Release Injury Report After Tip-Off

Curiously, the Milwaukee Bucks released their injury update after their game against the Chicago Bulls had already started. Of course, by this time, the Bucks’ playoff fate had already been determined as the Brooklyn Nets took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers and assured themselves of the second seed in the Eastern Conference. In doing so, they afforded the Bucks’ starters a night off before the playoffs start.
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Preview: One Last Regular Season Run

In the blink of an eye, the end of the NBA regular season is upon us. After a whirlwind of a schedule, the Milwaukee Bucks close out their campaign against the neighboring Chicago Bulls, in the last game that doesn’t affect the future of the franchise. No pressure!. Where We’re...
NBAwtmj.com

Bucks drop regular season finale to Bulls; all sights set to the Heat

The Bucks drop game 72 of the 2021 regular season to finish with a record of 46-26 on the year. All sights are now pointed towards the round one match up versus the Miami Heat. They say revenge is best served right away, and the Bucks will get their chance to redeem their Eastern Conference semi-finals lost against the Heat in the bubble back in 2020.
NBAchatsports.com

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Good evening, Bucks fans. We made it! Tonight’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls marks the final contest of the regular season! The games are about to matter again!. For the eight people who actually read the Game Thread, allow me to thank each and every one of...
NBAYardbarker

Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Miami Heat center Chris Bosh was among the players included in the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class. Bosh was a member of the Heat's team that made four straight NBA Finals from 2010 to 2014, including winning championships in 2012 and 2013. He was joined by Paul Pierce, Chris Webber, Ben Wallace; Coaches: Rick Adelman, Jay Wright, Bill Russell. WNBA: Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson.
NBASacramento Bee

Chicago Bulls finish the season at 31-41 after a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks

CHICAGO -- Before the Chicago Bulls’ final game of an unprecedented 2020-21 season — a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night — forward Thad Young took the microphone at center court to address the crowd. Much like Zach LaVine did on the first night fans were allowed back at the United Center, Young thanked the fans for their support and for enduring such a trying season.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Bucks F Khris Middleton (ankle) ruled out vs. Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the team's regular-season finale against the host Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Middleton, who is dealing with left ankle soreness, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 68 games this season. The 29-year-old collected 21 points, seven assists...
NBAwhbl.com

Bulls 118, Bucks 112

CHICAGO, IL (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Bucks fell 118-112 to the Bulls in Chicago to wrap up the regular season on Sunday. With the number-three playoff spot locked in and no chance to secure the number-two seed, the Bucks decided to rest their top players. Rookie Jordan Nwora had 34 points and 14 rebounds in the setback. Jeff Teague added 23 points.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 things to watch in tank finale vs. the Miami Heat

A loss, and they are guaranteed the second-worst record in the NBA, while a win opens up a potential can of worms that none of us want to see. The Pistons will be shorthanded once again, with most of their veterans sitting out with “injuries” and Isaiah Stewart likely to miss his second game in a row due to personal reasons.
NBAWSAW

Bucks will face Heat in first round of playoffs

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) -The Bucks will get a rematch with the team that knocked them out of last year’s postseason, the Miami Heat, in the first round of the playoffs. Milwaukee was locked into the #3 seed in the Eastern Conference when the #2 seed Brooklyn Nets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon.
NBABrew Hoop

Rapid Recap: Bucks 112, Bulls 118

It was a regular season finale for the Milwaukee Bucks as they went south on I-94 to face the Chicago Bulls. Both teams had nothing to play for as Chicago was eliminated from the playoff contention and the Bucks were locked into the three seed at tip-off after the Brooklyn Nets win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBAFrankfort Times

Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

DETROIT (AP) — Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 on Sunday night despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game. Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus added 20...
NBAESPN

Bucks vs Bulls 5/16/2021 Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks (46-25) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (30-41) on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI. Bucks at Bulls (-1.5, 223) The Bucks knocked off the Heat 122-108 in their last outing on Saturday. Bryn Forbes scored a team-high 21 points to lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 4.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 233 point total.
NBAHot Hot Hoops

GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (39-32) @ Detroit Pistons (20-51)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (39-32) visit the Detroit Pistons (20-51) tonight with several players sitting out for both teams. With the New York Knicks beating the Boston Celtics, the only suspense left is whether the Heat — now locked in as the No. 6 seed — will face the Milwaukee Bucks as expected or the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Bulls finish season with win over playoff-bound Bucks

Thaddeus Young finished with 20 points and seven rebounds to help the host Chicago Bulls finish their season with a 118-112 victory over the playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Young was one of six Bulls who scored in double figures as Coby White totaled 19 points, five rebounds and...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Heat's Jimmy Butler Status in Pistons Game

The Miami Heat lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 122-108 on Saturday night, and the loss locked the Heat in as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will get to skip out on the play-in tournament and go straight to the NBA Playoffs, but ended their chance at catching the New York Knicks or Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed.
NBAsemoball.com

Bucks' Middleton to miss regular-season finale against Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will miss the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. Middleton, averaging 20.4 points, was ruled out Sunday after scoring 21 points the previous night in a win over Miami. The two-time All-Star is missing his fourth game this season.
NBA101 WIXX

Bucks start fast, beat the Heat

(WNFL) – The Milwaukee Bucks started fast, outscoring Miami 44-28 in the first quarter en route to a 122-108 win over the Heat Saturday night in Milwaukee. Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes led the Bucks with 21 points each. Jrue Holiday added 20. Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18...