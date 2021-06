When poking around on Facebook, be careful of innocent looking games which appear to be posted by friends claiming to want to get to know you better. I recently came across a game posted by a Facebook friend that was asking for answers to about 20 questions. The questions included: what was the make and model of your first car, what was your childhood best friend’s name, what is your oldest sibling’s middle name and what was the name of your first grade teacher, just to name a few.