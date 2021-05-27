BaboAbe and xQc confirm return of Rust server for streamers and how it’s changed
Rust has taken a bit of a backseat amongst streamers as many continue to flock towards GTA RP, but the return of the Rust server could soon change that. At the start of the year, Pokimane, shroud, Myth, and xQc, and more delved into the brutally hard world of Rust. The survival video game is known for its tense gunfights and harsh environments, where players can choose to work together or go it alone. It’s this gameplay loop that led to the Rust streamer server being born. After a number of months of exciting clan wars and hilarious clips, many streamers took a break from Rust.www.dexerto.com