Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

BaboAbe and xQc confirm return of Rust server for streamers and how it’s changed

dexerto.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRust has taken a bit of a backseat amongst streamers as many continue to flock towards GTA RP, but the return of the Rust server could soon change that. At the start of the year, Pokimane, shroud, Myth, and xQc, and more delved into the brutally hard world of Rust. The survival video game is known for its tense gunfights and harsh environments, where players can choose to work together or go it alone. It’s this gameplay loop that led to the Rust streamer server being born. After a number of months of exciting clan wars and hilarious clips, many streamers took a break from Rust.

www.dexerto.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xqc
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamer#Gameplay Video#Gta Rp#Pokimane#Hilarious Clips#Changed#Shroud#Things#Exciting Clan Wars#Harsh Environments#Flock#Abe Today#Exciting News#Chaos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Grand Theft Auto
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Rust
Related
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Dying Light 2 stream confirmed for Thursday, here's how to watch

Techland are finally ready to show us more of Dying Light 2, their open-world survival zombie game, which is set to launch sometime this year if everything goes according to plan. The developers have sent us a special package where they tease a reveal in just two days - Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Sykkuno explains concerns with OfflineTV Rust server relaunch

Streaming star Sykkuno has hinted at the fact that he may not stick with the OfflineTV Rust server when it relaunches given that its going to be pretty different this time around. At the end of 2020, a number of Twitch’s biggest names all dove into the OfflineTV Rust server...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Rust PS4 & Xbox One: How To Enable Cross Play Servers

Rust: Console Edition has been a huge success in terms of popularity with countless people experience Rust’s special brand of pain for the first time on PS4 and Xbox One. Rust isn’t the same game without friends though, so is there any way to play cross play with friends on PS4 and Xbox One if you’re on different platforms?
Video Gamesdexerto.com

MoistCr1TiKaL explains why he will never return to NoPixel GTA RP server

MoistCr1TiKaL has finally broken his silence on why his beloved character will no longer be coming back to GTA RP. GTA RP has been one of the biggest trends in online gaming this year, with streamers flocking to the NoPixel server to take part in various shenanigans. Popular content creators like xQc, Valkyrae, Summit1g, and more have been busy living out their Los Santos dreams. Unlike regular GTA online, the GTA RP server enables players to take on different roles within the community.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Stream snipers ruin xQc’s wholesome Fortnite match with random duo

After joining a duos match with a wholesome kid on Fortnite, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s game was ruined by a set of stream snipers who managed to get into the voice party. xQc’s recent permanent ban from the NoPixel GTA RP server has led the huge Twitch star to begin playing a variety of new games for his audience.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Overwatch Streamer Shows Off Unique Trick With Winston's Shield

Siarhai "Bogur" Alekau pulled off a rather saucy play, proving that higher-tier players are playing a different game than the rest of us. Even though the game is five years old, players will show off incredible plays, surprising the whole community. Bogur popped his ultimate as he dealt with multiple...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Is TBC Classic Down? How to check problems, outages, and server status

World of Warcraft players will have the chance to step through the Dark Portal again on Tuesday, June 1, and reexplore the Outlands in Burning Crusade Classic. Floating through space in the Twisting Nether, the shattered remnants of Draenor—the home-world of the Orcs and refuge of the Draenei—awaits. But like...
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Dark Anthro Twin-Stick Clid the Snail Announced For PS4/PS5

So while many of us are reeling from the disappointment of the biggest Anthro game of the year, it’s time to set our sights on what’s to come. E3 is on the way, and there’s already some trailers popping up before the event begins. One that’s already looking interesting is Clid the Snail – a grim, narrative-led top-down twin-stick shooter full to bursting with anthro critters being way too grimdark. This comes from new Spanish Indie developers Weird Beluga, in partnership with Koch Media and as part of the PlayStation Talents program. Clid the Snail will slime its way onto PlayStation®4 in 2021, with the PC version possible later in the year – but no firm release dates yet.