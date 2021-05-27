Cancel
Big 12 Baseball Tournament 2021: Bracket, schedule, how to watch

By Mike Casazza
Cover picture for the articleJackson Wolf picked a fine time to have the outing of his life. West Virginia's top starter all season, Wolf threw a complete game Wednesday night and allowed regular-season co-champion Texas just five hits as the Mountaineers defeated the Longhorns 5-1 in the Big 12 Tournament. WVU, the No. 8 seed in the event and alive after winning Tuesday's play-in game, beat the top seed and No. 2-ranked team in the entire country for the second time in seven days. Wolf was the starter each time and earned both wins. He led his team into tonight's 8:30 p.m. game against No. 4 seed Oklahoma State.

