Boost Your Hotel Guest Experience with These Upselling Methods

Stargazing hotel experiences are becoming a popular activity as hospitality businesses attempt to entice consumers who are travelling again after the lengthy lockdown measures that have been imposed by governments. Many are building packages that reflect the beauty and wonder of their unique locations. For example, the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, which is located in Hawaii, has partnered with NASA ambassador Edward Mahone to wow guests with a thoroughly educational activity. From the 88 constellations, 80 can be seen from the hotel's rooftop, according to Travel + Leisure. Made available from now until December 21st, 2021, the stargazing hotel experience package is dubbed 'Stay, Learn, and Play.'