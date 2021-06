I am following the European Football Championship making previews on all matches while having some fun betting small stakes. Both pre-game bets ended up winning yesterday and I continue to run quite hot in this tournament wishing I would have gone quite a bit bigger in stakes instead of playing it all very cautious assuming I don't really have a real edge over the market. I will just be sticking to the plan as the amount of profit made still is pretty nice and I rather not have a situation where I start betting 3x what I take now to be hit by regression to the mean.