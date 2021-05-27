The Evolution Of Network Management Software

The newest version of EcoStruxure Triconex Safety View, a dual safety- and cybersecurity-certified bypass and alarm-management software application, provides operators digitalization and data analytics capabilities to help reduce plant operating risks, unscheduled downtime and production loss. In high-risk operations, it is essential to know what has been bypassed and then manage the elevated risks, paying attention to critical process conditions and critical alarms affecting production and profitability. EcoStruxure Triconex Safety View allows operators to see both the bypass status that impacts the level of risk reduction in place, as well as the critical alarms required to operate the plant safely when risks are high. And because the software has been certified by TÜV Rheinland as Security Level 1 (SL1) compliant per IEC 62443-4-2 and Systematic Capability 3 (SC3) compliant per IEC 61508 for use in safety-related applications up to Safety Integrity Level 3 (SIL3), it meets stringent requirements for safety, cybersecurity, risk reduction and continuous operation in the oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals, power and other high-hazard, risk-intensive industries. — Schneider Electric, Andover, Mass.