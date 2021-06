Lawsuit seeks to compel agency to continue federal benefits or be more specific about denials.Four workers have gone to federal court to compel the Oregon Employment Department to continue to pay federal benefits to self-employed and gig workers — or offer more specific reasons for agency denials based on more detailed proof of employment. The four workers, represented by the Northwest Workers Justice Project, filed the lawsuit Wednesday, May 19, in U.S. District Court in Portland. "The parties made a good faith effort through telephone conferences to resolve the dispute and have been unable to do so," according to the...