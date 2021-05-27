McCarter, Paula Vogel’s Bard at the Gate Partner for 8 Digital Productions
The virtual start-up from Paula Vogel will work with the McCarter for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, starting with a re-release of Eisa Davis’s ‘Bulrusher.’. PRINCETON, N.J.: McCarter Theatre Center has announced that Bard at the Gate, Paula Vogel‘s online play series, created last year during lockdown, will return for two more seasons starting this fall in partnership with the McCarter. A total of eight plays will be digitally produced and streamed during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, with plays from Zakiyyah Alexander, José Rivera, and Christina Anderson featured this upcoming season. The collaboration will kick off with a repeat airing of Eisa Davis’s play Bulrusher on June 3, followed by a Q&A with Davis, Vogel, and Valerie Curtis-Newton, artistic director for the Hansberry Project.www.americantheatre.org