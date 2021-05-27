Cancel
McCarter, Paula Vogel’s Bard at the Gate Partner for 8 Digital Productions

By Online Editorial Features
americantheatre.org
 17 days ago

The virtual start-up from Paula Vogel will work with the McCarter for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, starting with a re-release of Eisa Davis’s ‘Bulrusher.’. PRINCETON, N.J.: McCarter Theatre Center has announced that Bard at the Gate, Paula Vogel‘s online play series, created last year during lockdown, will return for two more seasons starting this fall in partnership with the McCarter. A total of eight plays will be digitally produced and streamed during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, with plays from Zakiyyah Alexander, José Rivera, and Christina Anderson featured this upcoming season. The collaboration will kick off with a repeat airing of Eisa Davis’s play Bulrusher on June 3, followed by a Q&A with Davis, Vogel, and Valerie Curtis-Newton, artistic director for the Hansberry Project.

www.americantheatre.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Vogel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Journalism#Artistic Director#Curtis#Program Director#Series Premiere#The Gate Partner#Digital Productions#Mccarter Theatre Center#Q A#The Hansberry Project#Lgbtqia#Tcg#American Theatre Magazine#Support American Theatre#Virtual Theatre#Theatre Ecology#Princeton
