DarioHealth touts research on digital therapeutics for diabetes patients

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 11 days ago

DarioHealth (NSDQ:DRIO) announced today that recently published research supports its digital therapeutic platform for type 2 diabetes. New York-based DarioHealth published a new study through a letter to the editor in the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, according to a news release. The study observed participants using DarioHealth’s digital therapeutics for diabetes management, monitoring for both clinical and self-reported impact.

