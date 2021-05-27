DarioHealth touts research on digital therapeutics for diabetes patients

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced today that it plans to host a webinar featuring external therapeutic area experts in age-related macular degeneration (AMD), on June 10, 2021 at 4pm ET /1pm PT. Lineage recently reported that restoration of retinal tissue has been observed in three patients enrolled in the Company's Phase 1/2a study of its lead product candidate, OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell transplant therapy in development for the treatment of AMD with geographic atrophy (GA), or dry (atrophic) AMD. These new findings occurred in three of the four better baseline vision (Cohort 4) patients for whom surgeons successfully covered the majority of the area of atrophy with a suspension of OpRegen RPE cells. Outer retinal layer restoration, which was observed using high-resolution Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), was evidenced by the presence of new areas of RPE monolayer with overlying ellipsoid zone, external limiting membrane, and outer nuclear layer, which were not present at the time of baseline assessment. These findings suggest integration of the new RPE cells with functional photoreceptors in areas that previously showed no presence of any of these cells. These effects were most prominent in the transitional areas around the primary area of GA. The webinar will feature therapeutic area experts who will discuss these findings in detail, including a review of anatomical improvements, functional activity, and additional results of treatment with OpRegen. Interested parties can access the webinar on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage's website.