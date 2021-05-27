Cancel
For progressive Democrats, the condemnation of antisemitism is lumped in with other forms of hate

By Ron Kampeas
Cleveland Jewish News
 11 days ago

(JTA) — As reports of attacks on Jews broke into the news late last week, Democratic lawmakers moved quickly to condemn antisemitism — but they didn’t stop there. “We’ve recently seen disturbing antisemitic attacks and a troubling rise in Islamophobia,” Bernie Sanders, the Jewish Vermont senator who is a leader of American progressives, tweeted Friday. “If you are committed to a future of equality and peaceful coexistence, please stand united against anyone who promotes hatred of any kind.”

www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Related
San Diego, CAsdjewishworld.com

Non-Jews Should Condemn Outbreak of Antisemitism

SAN DIEGO — One Wednesday morning, my son walked into his social studies class, only to find a large swastika drawn in thick black ink on his desk. His teacher immediately responded to the incident, which was quickly added to the growing list of antisemitic incidents throughout the district in those weeks and months.
POTUSCNN

Attacking Democrats as radical socialists worked in 2020, Democrats admit

(CNN) — A Democratic post-mortem of the 2020 election reveals this troubling reality: Many voters were convinced by Republican attacks that the Democratic Party and its candidates embraced socialism and other radical views. "Campaign public discourse -- in paid media, earned media, and direct voter contact -- and message and...
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Rep. Deutch Blames the Squad for Antisemitic Violence

With the Israeli-Palestinian conflict mostly subdued as a result of a ceasefire, the tensions have sparked a dialogue in the US around the antisemitic violence that Democrat Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) has blamed on the Squad. In the first weeks of the conflict, Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) made...
O'brien County, IAkiwaradio.com

Grassley Speaks On Senate Floor To Condemn Hate Crimes Against Jewish Americans

Washington, DC — Iowa’s senior Senator addressed the Senate this past week about hate crimes against Jewish Americans. Senator Chuck Grassley says that anti-Semitism has been called “the oldest hatred.” Throughout the history of the Jewish people, they have been subjected to cruelty, discrimination and violence, says Grassley. He says that even in modern times, even here in America, Jews are still not safe from this hatred. He says he finds that profoundly sad.
Congress & CourtsOrlando Sentinel

Congressional Democrats and Republicans sound alarm over ‘dramatic spike in violent antisemitism’

A broad coalition of U.S. House members sounded the alarm Friday about “a dramatic spike in violent antisemitism across this country” and urged President Joe Biden to act. “Regardless of what state or which side of the political spectrum antisemitism comes from, we must respond forcefully and immediately. We cannot wait for another attack to turn deadly before we respond,” they wrote. “We find our nation in a tense moment …. We come together to urge a strong response to the rising antisemitism spreading in our country.”
MinoritiesWest Central Tribune

American Opinion: We all must condemn the surge in antisemitic attacks

The recent military confrontation between Israel and Gaza-based Hamas militants spawned a regrettable yet predictable response: a surge in antisemitic attacks. Yet we all know it doesn't take a flash of violence in the Middle East for people to give free rein to their hatred. Antisemitism courses through world cultures, and world history, with a distressing persistence, like a virus we can't vanquish.
Minoritiesexpressnews.com

Editorial: Antisemitic acts surging and must be condemned

The world has shrunk, and a battlefield in one region becomes a battlefield in another. We are seeing this dynamic play out in America, the hostility apparently inspired by the recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. With the war approaching its second week, the death toll kept climbing — more than...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP senators introduce resolution condemning antisemitic violence amid 'horrific' spike in attacks

A group of about a dozen Republican lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a resolution to condemn anti-Semitism and criticisms of the Israeli government from other lawmakers. The lawmakers cited pro-Palestinian protests around the world, antisemitic incidents that have recently taken place in the U.S. and abroad, as well as criticisms of the Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as reasons for their resolution.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Bernie Sanders Calls Israeli Government 'Strong Right Wing,' Demands U.S. Respect Palestinian Rights

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said current leaders of the Israeli government have devolved into a "strong right-wing" coalition that includes outright "racists." Sanders and MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Monday discussed why critics of the Israeli government, particularly those who disagree with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist policies, should not be slandered as "anti-Semites." Velshi quoted Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz who claimed Thursday that some Democratic members of Congress are "shills for terrorists" for disagreeing with Netanyahu's right-wing policies. Velshi noted that U.S. conservatives frequently accuse Sanders, who is Jewish, of being "anti-Semitic" solely because he disagrees with Israeli policies toward Palestinian independence.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Bernie Sanders demands Biden take a ‘hard look’ at Israel aid as 28 Democratic senators demand ceasefire

Progressive US senator Bernie Sanders has once again condemned Israel’s violent actions in Gaza – and called on the Biden administration to re-examine the extent of the US’s support for one of its closest allies.He stuck to that sentiment last week in an essay for The New York Times, writing that while “no-one is arguing that Israel, or any government, does not have the right to self-defence or to protect its people”, Benjamin Netanyahu “has cultivated an increasingly intolerant and authoritarian type of racist nationalism” and that “we can no longer be apologists for the right-wing Netanyahu government and...