For progressive Democrats, the condemnation of antisemitism is lumped in with other forms of hate

A broad coalition of U.S. House members sounded the alarm Friday about “a dramatic spike in violent antisemitism across this country” and urged President Joe Biden to act. “Regardless of what state or which side of the political spectrum antisemitism comes from, we must respond forcefully and immediately. We cannot wait for another attack to turn deadly before we respond,” they wrote. “We find our nation in a tense moment …. We come together to urge a strong response to the rising antisemitism spreading in our country.”