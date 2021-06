The House sent Gov. Chris Sununu a message when the members passed their budget plan about two months ago. They removed some of the governor’s priorities like his college loan forgiveness program for graduates in high demand fields, a school infrastructure program for broadband and safety measures, a new 30-bed secure psychiatric hospital on New Hampshire Hospital grounds, a voluntary family and medical leave program, as well as allowing Planned Parenthood to provide health services to low-income folks, and the Governor’s Scholarship Program had all but $1 removed.